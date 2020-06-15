AFL Power Rankings 2020: Round 2

Footy’s back. The Power Rankings are back. And I’m ruing my March positioning of many teams, given virtually every single team belied their positioning in the last edition to produce a weird weekend of footy. Enjoy.



Last week: 6

Given the form of some of the most threatening teams in the competition, Port’s empathic win on Saturday night (coupled with their strong Round 1 win) sends them to pole position for now. Port’s young brigade are among the competition’s strongest cohort of youngsters, and that holds them in good stead. The onus is to create something from their strong start.

Last week: 8

Given North (and Port, above) were the only two teams in the last rankings’ top eight that won this weekend, I’m rewarding them with the top two spots. North’s victory, regardless of ranking, is a deeply impressive one: a gritty win over the Giants driven by a five-goal spurt either side of the final break. North now need to back it up against Sydney next week. I’d be tipping them.



Last week: 1

Mighty fine first quarter, pretty meh the rest of the clash. Collingwood were unable to maximise a 24-point quarter-time lead, only kicking one extra goal for the rest of the game. It was a rare case of a game – the ‘welcome back to footy’ clash, of all things – that did not deserve a winner.



Last week: 2

One of quite a few favourites to lose this week, I’d still suggest the Giants’ loss could’ve been worse. You can look at it optimistically (first week back, a round of favourites falling), or negatively (they’re arguably the healthiest team in the competition… why *did* they lose that one).

Last week: 5

A ranking increase despite the loss is indicative of how weird the round was in terms of results. You’ve got to admire their fightback, but the fact that they weren’t able to properly overtake the Dons’ lead will annoy the Swans. No Lance Franklin and company meant they had to shuffle a few players around in a relatively experimental outfit. Lesson learnt that not every close game (such as Adelaide in March) goes the Swans’ way.



Last week: 4

I’m human, I got a little bit of a smile from the loss. The Eagles are unlikely to let it define them, though. While I’d honestly prefer the narrative to be focusing upon the Suns’ win and not the Eagles’ loss, there isn’t a doubt that it is a concerning loss: a full-strength side, against a theoretically weaker team. I’m not one to dissect why they lost, but a big clash against Brisbane awaits.



Last week: 11

A big win in Patrick Dangerfield’s 250th game against the arch-rivals, at home. Not a bad Friday night for the Cats. Not bad at all.



Last week: 7

See Collingwood. Except Richmond were terrible in the first term, and perhaps only looked superior by the full-time siren because they seemed managed to space out their scoring a smidgen better. Looked the opposite of minor premiers.

Last week: 9

Just quietly, I’d say the Essendon-Sydney match-up is among the league’s best. Given the near-perennial close-fought games between the teams, it wasn’t a surprise to see Sunday’s clash head to the wire. Essendon would be ecstatic with the win – they’re now two and zero – with a very good chance at going for a third straight win next weekend.



Last week: 3

One of the week’s biggest fallers, their horrid loss to Geelong saw them kick just two goals after quarter time. What happened to March’s strong win against the Lions, Hawthorn? Disappointing scarcely covers Friday’s effort.



Last week: 12

Woah, on a weekend full of surprises, the Saints’ emphatic victory is perhaps second only to the Suns’ win in terms of impressive. I’m a fan of a Saints side up and running – more of this, please, Saints. Collingwood up next. Another upset brewing?



Last week: 15

Secured the win over Freo but would be frustrated they couldn’t secure a larger victory. Nevertheless, a win is a win and given their disappointing loss back in March I don’t doubt they’d be pleased with getting back on the winning ledger. Intriguing clash with West Coast coming next weekend.

Last week: 13

Not a bad game by any stretch of the imagination – perhaps one of the weekend’s better-quality clashes, even – but nonetheless a disappointing hub debut for the Dockers. Similar to Sydney, the Dockers found ways to close the gap multiple times but weren’t able to fully capitalise – or find a way to stop Charlie Cameron.



Last week: 18

I genuinely hope we get to a point where the Suns winning does not come as a surprise. What a clash to snap a long losing streak with, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t compliment young Matt Rowell (Rising Star nom surely guaranteed this week, yeah?). Good chance to back this win up next week, too: they’re playing the Crows.



Last week: 10

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. It’s a mantra I’m going to stick to in this column in regard to the West Lakes-based team.



Last week: 14

It wasn’t looking good for a while. That horror first term – as well as some striking performances from other teams – were detrimental to the Blues, who had some goodwill from a close-run opening. I’ll give them credit for their fightback – it was impressive, and they almost clinched it. That might be more indicative of the team below them here, to be honest.

Last week: 16

They get saved from the infamy of last place by virtue of the fact that they, you know, won the game. But gosh damn, it’s a very Melbourne-esque thing of almost losing a game that looked pretty much secure not long earlier. Let’s not be too negative, though: Max Gawn was fantastic, while it was similarly fantastic to see Harley Bennell back on the field.



Last week: 17

There are the occasional accusations that I don’t give the Bulldogs enough credit when they do well. Terrible in Round 1, I tipped them this week, enthusing “I don’t believe Luke Beveridge’s side will remain terrible”. I was wrong. I still quite like the Dogs – but it has been far from the flash start of the season many were enthusing about.