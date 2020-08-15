Supercars live stream: How to watch the Darwin Triple Crown online and on TV

The Darwin Triple Crown gets underway this weekend. Here is all of the info you need if you wanted to watch Supercars live streams or watch the races live on TV.

It’s been an odd year for the 2020 Supercars Championship, but the racing is well and truly back underway. We’ve already seen races in Adelaide and Sydney, but the competition heads to the top end this weekend. On Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th of August, the Darwin Triple Crown will take place at the Northern Territory’s Hidden Valley Raceway.

There are multiple ways you can watch the action, both by streaming online and watching on TV.

How to live stream the Supercars online

Australians have two options for streaming the Supercars action: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now.

There is only one method of watching every practice, qualifying session and race of the Darwin Triple Crown, and that is by using Kayo Sports.

Kayo also saves you if you’re late to the beginning of any race, with the ability to begin any stream from the start while also hiding any spoilers. If you entirely miss any races in it’s entirety, don’t fret: Kayo will also make available on-demand all races afterwards, so you can watch the action again.

Kayo begins at $25 a month for their standard offering, $35 a month if you desire three simultaneous streams. You can also try out the service with a 14-day free trial if you’re a new customer.

You can also use Foxtel Now to catch the races this weekend. To access the Supercars action you’ll need to sign up to the Sports Pack, although there’s also a ten-day free trial on offer.

How to watc Supercars racing on TV

Channel Ten has exclusive free-to-air availability of all Supercars coverage, including the Darwin Triple Crown. They’ll be covering both the Saturday and Sunday sessions from 12:00pm to 5:00pm (AEST), just make sure to check your local guides to see what exact channel you’ll need to tune into.

If you’re a Foxtel TV customer, you are also able to watch all of the Supercars season. You’ll need to switch onto Fox Sports 506 this weekend.