Ben Ikin is the man to shake up the Brisbane Broncos

What a year it has been for the Brisbane Broncos.

The first two rounds of the NRL season they looked incredible. Since the restart, they have looked like a completely different team.

Poor performances and off-field issues have plagued the Broncos in 2020 – and the current board has a lot to answer for.

Paul White’s time at the Broncos has been up since 2018 when players declined to attend a BBQ at the CEO’s house.

Bridges were burnt with the current CEO and his board when they treated Wayne Bennett poorly. Obviously at the time the Broncos needed to look into the future, but the great coach was practically thrown out the door.

In my eyes, that’s not the way you treat one of the great coaches. There is clearly a sour taste left within the club since the debacle and power brokers should hire Ben Ikin to clean the place up.

As a former player of the Broncos, Ikin knows the values and beliefs of the club. He has also served on the board at the Cowboys and was an independent director at the QRL.

Listening to him speak on NRL 360, you can hear the passion in his voice about rugby league and in particular, the Brisbane Broncos. He wants to bring success back to the Broncos and has made it clear that if successful for the role as CEO, his first mission is to sign Cameron Smith.

It would be a tall task to take Smith from the Storm but if the deal is done, it would be considered a master stroke from Ikin.

Furthermore, he is not afraid to make tough decisions about the current coach, Anthony Seibold. Due to recent events and poor performances he may not have to make that decision, but it is promising to see that he’s willing to make those changes for the betterment of the club.

Finally, due to his connection to the club he can reintroduce the old boys who have been treated so poorly by the club.

This doesn’t mean to sign Kevin Walters as the coach (because personally I don’t think he could do the job) but bring him in to assist as a halves coach would make a world of difference.

Comments from Broncos legend Willie Carne state that club greats have been shut out from the club. He also went on to say that many of the former players would love to be involved with the side – something that younger players would surely benefit from.

Bringing these former players back into the club for events such as barbeques can allow the current crop of players to reconnect and find that pride within the jersey.