How the NRL should punish racial abuse?

Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Central Coast Stadium saw a tight thriller between the Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors. Penrith held on with an 18-12 win.

Fun fact: Brent Naden scored their 4000th try ever. However, another fact that’s nowhere near fun and more so disgusting is a group of eight – both Warriors and Panthers fans – were yelling racial slurs against him.

Naden informed the Panthers trainer about the incident, the trainer informed officials. The officials were quick to act accordingly and remove them from the premises. Bloody good on them.

After all the hell we went through to get this far, the fact that a group of boys (not men, boys) pull this kind of crap is just insane.

I love footy, attending games and I won’t deny I am all for friendly banter at the game.

Banter is perfectly fine and, well, pretty funny.

Racism has no place in footy or any sport for that matter – and sure as hell isn’t friendly banter.

There are many countries, many languages, many cultures, many nationalities, many backgrounds, many religions but there’s only one race, the human race.

I know not everyone agrees with me and that’s fine. However, I strongly believe the more people actually start to see it that way as well, the better place the world will be.

I love the fact that fans are allowed back in footy after the season suspension and the lockdown but remember, we are at the games to cheer our teams and not yell racist abuse. After the lockdown, we got footy back and as time went on, fans have been allowed in.

I personally think those boys should receive lifelong bans. If you want to attend a football game and do that kind of crap, you can get the hell out and stay out! As I said before, racism has no place in the sporting world.

What do you Roarers think the punishment should be for such offenders?