Motorsport
Final Bathurst 1000 grid 2020: Every driver’s starting position
8 hours ago
(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
The full Bathurst 1000 grid has been locked in, and Cameron Waters will enter the 2020 race having claimed pole position in the top ten shootout.

Reigning Bathurst winner Scott McLaughlin will start second on the grid and Chaz Mostert rounds out the top three. Lee Holdsworth, who set the fastest time in qualifying, could only manage sixth.

The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11am (AEDT) on Sunday morning. You can see the full grid in our table below.

Final grid

Pos No. Team Drivers Team Sponsors Car
1 6 Ford Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Mustang Mk.6
Will Davison Monster Energy
2 17 Ford Scott McLaughlin DJR Team Penske Mustang Mk.6
Tim Slade Shell V-Power
3 25 Holden Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore ZB
Warren Luff Appliances Online
4 8 Holden Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Commodore ZB
Thomas Randle R+J Batteries
5 97 Holden Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering Commodore ZB
Garth Tander Red Bull, Holden
6 5 Ford Lee Holdsworth Tickford Racing Mustang Mk.6
Michael Caruso Truck Assist
7 99 Holden Anton de Pasquale Erebus Motorsport Commodore ZB
Brodie Kostecki Penrite
8 12 Ford Fabian Coulthard DJR Team Penske Mustang Mk.6
Tony D’Alberto Shell V-Power
9 44 Ford James Courtney Tickford Racing Mustang Mk.6
Broc Feeney Boost Mobile
10 888 Holden Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering Commodore ZB
Craig Lowndes Red Bull, Holden
11 2 Holden Bryce Fullwood Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore ZB
Kurt Kostecki Middy’s Electrical
12 20 Holden Scott Pye Charlie Schwerkolt Racing Commodore ZB
Dean Fiore DeWalt
13 9 Holden David Reynolds Erebus Motorsport Commodore ZB
Will Brown Penrite
14 7 Ford Andre Heimgartner Kelly Racing Mustang Mk.6
Dylan O’Keeffe Ned’s Whisky
15 55 Ford Jack Le Brocq Tickford Racing Mustang Mk.6
James Moffat Supercheap Auto
16 14 Holden Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Commodore ZB
Jordan Boys Cub Cadet Lawnmowers
17 3 Holden Macauley Jones Tim Blanchard Racing Commodore ZB
Tim Blanchard CoolDrive
18 18 Holden Mark Winterbottom Charlie Schwerkolt Racing Commodore ZB
James Golding Irwin Tools
19 15 Ford Rick Kelly Kelly Racing Mustang Mk.6
Dale Wood Castrol
20 19 Holden Alex Davison Team Sydney by Tekno Commodore ZB
Jonathon Webb Local Legends Jerky
21 35 Holden Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Commodore ZB
David Russell YellowCover
22 4 Holden Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing Commodore ZB
Jack Perkins SCT Logistics
23 22 Holden Chris Pither Team Sydney by Tekno Commodore ZB
Steve Owen Coca-Cola
24 34 Holden Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Commodore ZB
Jake Kostecki Unit Workwear
25 40 Holden Tyler Everingham Garry Rogers Motorsport Commodore ZB
Jayden Ojeda Valvoline, LMCT+
