Final Bathurst 1000 grid 2020: Every driver’s starting position

The full Bathurst 1000 grid has been locked in, and Cameron Waters will enter the 2020 race having claimed pole position in the top ten shootout.
Reigning Bathurst winner Scott McLaughlin will start second on the grid and Chaz Mostert rounds out the top three. Lee Holdsworth, who set the fastest time in qualifying, could only manage sixth.
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11am (AEDT) on Sunday morning. You can see the full grid in our table below.
|Pos
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|Team Sponsors
|Car
|1
|6
|Ford
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Will Davison
|Monster Energy
|2
|17
|Ford
|Scott McLaughlin
|DJR Team Penske
|Mustang Mk.6
|Tim Slade
|Shell V-Power
|3
|25
|Holden
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Commodore ZB
|Warren Luff
|Appliances Online
|4
|8
|Holden
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Thomas Randle
|R+J Batteries
|5
|97
|Holden
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Commodore ZB
|Garth Tander
|Red Bull, Holden
|6
|5
|Ford
|Lee Holdsworth
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Michael Caruso
|Truck Assist
|7
|99
|Holden
|Anton de Pasquale
|Erebus Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|Brodie Kostecki
|Penrite
|8
|12
|Ford
|Fabian Coulthard
|DJR Team Penske
|Mustang Mk.6
|Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power
|9
|44
|Ford
|James Courtney
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Broc Feeney
|Boost Mobile
|10
|888
|Holden
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Commodore ZB
|Craig Lowndes
|Red Bull, Holden
|11
|2
|Holden
|Bryce Fullwood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Commodore ZB
|Kurt Kostecki
|Middy’s Electrical
|12
|20
|Holden
|Scott Pye
|Charlie Schwerkolt Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Dean Fiore
|DeWalt
|13
|9
|Holden
|David Reynolds
|Erebus Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|Will Brown
|Penrite
|14
|7
|Ford
|Andre Heimgartner
|Kelly Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Ned’s Whisky
|15
|55
|Ford
|Jack Le Brocq
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|James Moffat
|Supercheap Auto
|16
|14
|Holden
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Jordan Boys
|Cub Cadet Lawnmowers
|17
|3
|Holden
|Macauley Jones
|Tim Blanchard Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Tim Blanchard
|CoolDrive
|18
|18
|Holden
|Mark Winterbottom
|Charlie Schwerkolt Racing
|Commodore ZB
|James Golding
|Irwin Tools
|19
|15
|Ford
|Rick Kelly
|Kelly Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Dale Wood
|Castrol
|20
|19
|Holden
|Alex Davison
|Team Sydney by Tekno
|Commodore ZB
|Jonathon Webb
|Local Legends Jerky
|21
|35
|Holden
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Commodore ZB
|David Russell
|YellowCover
|22
|4
|Holden
|Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Jack Perkins
|SCT Logistics
|23
|22
|Holden
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney by Tekno
|Commodore ZB
|Steve Owen
|Coca-Cola
|24
|34
|Holden
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Jake Kostecki
|Unit Workwear
|25
|40
|Holden
|Tyler Everingham
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|Jayden Ojeda
|Valvoline, LMCT+