Final Bathurst 1000 grid 2020: Every driver’s starting position

The full Bathurst 1000 grid has been locked in, and Cameron Waters will enter the 2020 race having claimed pole position in the top ten shootout.

Reigning Bathurst winner Scott McLaughlin will start second on the grid and Chaz Mostert rounds out the top three. Lee Holdsworth, who set the fastest time in qualifying, could only manage sixth.

The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11am (AEDT) on Sunday morning. You can see the full grid in our table below.

Final grid