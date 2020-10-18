2020 AFL Brownlow Medal live stream and TV guide

If you want to watch the 2020 Brownlow Medal live, either on TV or streamed online, we have you covered. Here’s our guide for how you can watch the count live wherever you are.

The 2020 Brownlow Medal count will take place at 7:30pm (AEDT), with the winner expected to be crowned at 9:45pm) AEDT. Lachie Neale is the overwhelming favourite to take out the honour, but Travis Boak, Christian Petracca, Dustin Martin and Patrick Dangerfield are also expected to pick up votes.

How to watch the Brownlow Medal on TV

The only way to watch the Brownlow Medal count on broadcast television will be through Channel Seven.

Their coverage begins at 7pm (AEDT) and may be on 7mate in your area – so check your local guide to be sure.

While there’s no red carpet event to be excited about this year, they’ll still have plenty of pre-count entertainment going.

Their coverage is expected to end up roughly 10pm (AEDT).

Unlike most other events on the AFL calendar, you will not be able to watch the Brownlow count on Fox Footy.

How to live stream the Brownlow Medal online

There is only one option available to you if you can’t get to a television.

That option is the AFL Live Pass – which is only available on mobile devices – not desktop computers or smart TVs.

They’ll have special coverage beginning at 7pm, through the AFL’s official mobile app. A digital pass normally costs $99.99 a year, but you may be able to get it for free if you’re a Telstra mobile customer.

Unlike other AFL events, the Brownlow Medal count will not be available for streaming on Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO or even Channel Seven’s own streaming service, 7Plus.

As always, you can keep up to date with the count via The Roar’s comprehensive round-by-round blog.