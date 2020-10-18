Bledisloe Cup Game 2 live stream: How to watch New Zealand vs Australia online and on TV

The All Blacks and Wallabies will meet at Eden Park in a crucial Bledisloe Cup clash in Game 2 of the 2020 series. If you’re looking to watch the match via a live stream of catch it all on TV, here’s everything you need to know.

The series opener last week was a crazy, thrilling match which finished all square at 16-all. However Australia are now faced with the daunting prospect of going up against an All Blacks side desperate to improve at Eden Park – a venue where the Wallabies haven’t won a Bledisloe Cup match since 1986.

Bledisloe 2 start time

Game 2 of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup will kick off at 4pm local time in Auckland. For viewers in Australia, that means a start time of 2pm in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra (AEDT), 1pm in Queensland (AEST), 1:30pm in South Australia (ACDT), 12:30pm in the Northern Territory (ACST) and a nice and early 11am (AWST) for Perth rugby fans.

Bledisloe 2 live stream

There are a number of options available to you if you want to watch the Wallabies vs All Blacks online via a live stream in Australia.

The first is on Kayo Sports, Australia’s sports-only streaming platform. They’ll be showing Fox Sports’ coverage of the match live and on demand.

If you want to watch the match on Kayo, you’ll need to have a subscription – which start at $25 per month – although there is a free two-week trial available for brand new customers.

With Network Ten holding broadcast rights to Wallabies matches, 10 Play is a free streaming option for you to tune into live coverage of the game today, and if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription but don’t have access to your telly for the game, Foxtel Go will be included in your deal, and you can watch the action on that platform.

Foxtel Now is another place to live stream Bledisloe 2, although it’s a pricier subscription service than Kayo, although one that offers a far wider range of programming than just sport. They also have a free trial available for new customers, one which lasts ten days.

Bledisloe 2 TV guide

If you’d rather sit yourself down in front of the television to watch the Wallabies and All Blacks duke it out, there are two options available to you, one on free-to-air, the other of pay-TV.

As mentioned earlier, Network Ten hold the free-to-air rights to Australian rugby Tests, and so will be showing the Bledisloe Cup today. The match will be shown on their main channel in most areas, but check your local guide to see if it’s different where you live.

Their coverage starts at 1:30pm (AEDT), half an hour before kick-off, and will finish at 4:30pm, allowing for another half-hour or so of post-match reaction.

Fox Sports are the pay-TV broadcaster of Wallabies matches. Fox Sports 505 is the channel you’ll need to tune into for the match today, where the pre-game build-up will start earlier than it does on Ten, in this case at 1pm (AEDT). Their post-game show will last half an hour as well – it’s scheduled to finish at 4:30pm (AEDT).