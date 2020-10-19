2020 Dally M Medal live stream and TV guide

It’s the NRL’s night of nights, with the Dally M awards getting underway at 7:30pm (AEDT) on Monday, October 19.

It won’t have all the glitz and glam of years gone by, but it will still be an exciting night as the Dally Messenger award is given to the NRL’s best player, alongside a host of other awards.

How to watch the Dally M award on TV

Like always, the Dally M is exclusive to Fox League – available via Foxtel channel 502.

Their coverage begins with a special edition of NRL 360 at 6:30pm (AEDT), before the proper event kicks off at 7:30pm.

You’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to watch Fox League on your TV.

How to live stream the Dally M awards online

If you’d prefer to live stream the 2020 Dally M awards, you’ll have a few more options.

The best option is Kayo Sports. As Kayo has all of Foxtel’s sporting content available to stream, you’ll be able to access a stream of the awards on your preferred device through Kayo.

A subscription costs $25, but customers who haven’t used the service before are eligible for a two-week free trial.

Alternatively, you can get a stream via Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO or, for overseas viewers, Watch NRL.