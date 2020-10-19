BREAKING: Jeremy Cameron wants out of the Giants

The GWS Giants have been dealt a massive blow with star key forward Jeremy Cameron telling the club he’ll be exploring his free-agent options this off-season.

Cameron is a restricted free agent, so the Giants can match any offer made to their superstar, but it is believed he wants to move to the Geelong Cats.

“We are disappointed by this news, having tabled what we believe to have been a suitable offer to retain Jeremy,” Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

“With Jeremy being a restricted free agent, we have a number of avenues to now explore to get the best possible outcome for the Giants.”

Cameron had originally indicated he would sign with the Giants once the contract freeze earlier this year ended. However, when he failed to put pen to paper, speculation mounted that he would leave the expansion club for a move home to Victoria.

It’s been reported that salary was the main sticking point for Cameron, after GWS were believed to have tabled offers around the $750,000 mark.

The Cats have already indicated they’re keen on signing the star forward in a move that would see them field a pair of Coleman medallists on the same team, with Cameron linking up with Tom Hawkins.

“We’re in the market big time at the moment for Jeremy Cameron,” Geelong Ceo Brian Cook said last week.

“He’s struggling with making a decision. He’s a loyal bloke and, you know the rules when you’ve been around for a long time, do you finish your career in one place? Or do you get tempted to go elsewhere? I think that’s a good character trait that’s being shown and demonstrated by him.

“We’re trying big time for that one.”

Collingwood and Essendon are two other Victorian clubs believed to be eyeing off the key forward, however Geelong are in the box seat.

Cameron has been the Giants’ leading or equal-leading goalkicker for the Giants in all nine seasons of their AFL existence, having joined the club in their formative years. In 171 games, he kicked 427 goals for GWS.