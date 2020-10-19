Jack Wighton wins 2020 Dally M Medal after surprise victory was revealed too early

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton has won the 2020 Dally M Medal, finishing just a single point ahead of Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson and two ahead of Nathan Cleary, the man tipped by many to take home the award.

However, what should have been a surprise victory was spoilt before the awards ceremony even begun, with the Daily Telegraph publishing an article revealing (and criticising) Wighton’s win before it was officially announced.

This appeared on Telegraph website. Now has been taken down. Someone must have accidentally posted too early. My question is how do @BuzzRothfield know the results so early? pic.twitter.com/vgdwImjaTc — Wild Panther (@trevormarshall9) October 19, 2020

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

With the leaderboard published by the Telegraph proving to be accurate, the NRL will be glad that wagering on the Dally M awards was banned this year after a betting scandal was uncovered in relation to last year’s ceremony.

The horrendous publishing error raised the ire of the NRL, who were described as being “ropeable” by the Sydney Morning Herald, as well as the Panthers, who had the logistical challenge of sending Ivan and Nathan Cleary to the awards night while adhering to the league’s COVID-safe bubble protocols ahead of their grand final this weekend, only to find out their halfback had run third in the prestigious medal before the ceremony began.

“Good luck to the winner, he’s a deserving winner, but to be sitting there waiting for something that has already been announced is disappointing,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher told the Herald.

“It wouldn’t worry Nathan. He would have been hoping he won it, but he didn’t and now we just get on with it and prepare for the grand final. Good luck to the winner. Nathan is only 22, he will have plenty of time in his career to win it.”

The early reveal also detracted from what should have been a thrilling race for the Dally M. All of Wighton, Gutherson and Cleary were in the running heading into the final round, but with Wighton being rested for Canberra’s last match of the regular season, both Gutherson and Cleary were theoretically a chance of sneaking home late to grab the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, they also polled zero votes from Round 20, leaving the final leaderboard exactly as it was published hours beforehand.

However that should not take away from Wighton’s win, with the Canberra five-eighth garnering all three votes an incredible eight times in the shortened season. He enjoyed a stellar year for the Raiders, following up from last season’s Clive Churchill Medal by guiding his injury-plagued side to the preliminary finals.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Broncos star Ali Brigginshaw won the Female Player of the Year award, Ivan Cleary took home coach of the year, and Harry Grant was named the NRL’s top rookie after an outstanding breakout season for the Tigers.

2020 Dally M Medal top five

Winner: Jack Wighton (26 votes)

2nd: Clint Gutherson (25)

3rd: Nathan Cleary (24)

4th: Cameron Smith (22)

5th: Luke Keary & Shaun Johnson (18)

Full list of 2020 Dally M Award winners

Dally M Player of the Year: Jack Wighton

Dally M Female Player of the Year: Ali Brigginshaw

Coach of the Year: Ivan Cleary

Rookie of the Year: Harry Grant

Captain of the Year: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Provan-Summons People’s Choice Medallist: New Zealand Warriors

Ken Irvine Medallist for leading tryscorer: Alex Johnston

Top pointscorer: Adam Reynolds

Peter Frilingos Headline Moment of the Year: The NRL’s Project Apollo

NRLW Rookie of the Year: Kennedy Cherrington

NRLW tackle of the year: Hannah Southwell

NRLW try of the year: Madison Bartlett

VB Hard Earned Player of the Year Award: Jake Trbojevic & Tohu Harris

Try of the year: Kotoni Staggs vs Dragons, Rd 15

Tackle of the year: Josh Papalii vs Titans, Rd 15

2020 Dally M Team of the Year

Advertisement

Advertisement

Props: Josh Papalii and James Fisher-Harris

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-rowers: Viliame Kikau and Tohu Harris

Lock: Isaah Yeo

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Five-eighth: Jack Wighton

Centres: Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton

Wingers: David Nofoaluma and Josh Addo-Carr

Fullback: Clint Gutherson