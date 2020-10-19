The Roar
Rugby
Wallabies Bledisloe 2 DIY player ratings vs New Zealand: The results
One hour ago
One hour ago
It might have been a result to forget for the Wallabies at Eden Park, but fans didn’t think the individual performances of most of Dave Rennie’s men were too bad.

Yesterday, we asked you to rate each of the Australian performances in Bledisloe 2, and the results are now in.

There were a plethora of sixes handed out, with that being the most common rating for 11 of the starters, while fives were plentiful amongst the reserves.

The back-row trio of Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper and Harry Wilson were considered by Roarers to be the pick of the Wallabies. Young number eight Wilson finished with the highest score in the entire side after a physical performance – not bad for a bloke who’d spent time in hospital in the lead-up to the match.

Jordan Petaia, who came on late in the first half for the injured Matt To’omua, was also rated as one of Australia’s best, and forwards James Slipper and Matt Philip were the only others who finished with an average score of six or more.

While there were lots of mid-range ratings, none of the 23 players used by Rennie finished with a rating above seven, while Marika Koroibete and Rob Simmons were given the two lowest scores in the squad.

Here are the full results from the Wallabies’ efforts in Bledisloe 2:

Wallabies Bledisloe 2 player ratings

1. James Slipper
Average score: 6
Most common rating: 6 (33.8%)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
Average score: 5.93
Most common rating: 6 (34.3%)

3. Taniela Tupou
Average score: 5.73
Most common rating: 6 (33.8%)

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Average score: 5.74
Most common rating: 6 (35.5%)

5. Matt Philip
Average score: 6.09
Most common rating: 6 (33.5%)

6. Ned Hanigan
Average score: 6.26
Most common rating: 7 (27.1%)

7. Michael Hooper
Average score: 6.38
Most common rating: 7 (30.3%)

8. Harry Wilson
Average score: 7.48
Most common rating: 6 (31.3%)

9. Nic White
Average score: 5.76
Most common rating: 6 (32.4%)

10. James O’Connor
Average score: 5.57
Most common rating: 6 (32.6%)

11. Marika Koroibete
Average score: 4.17
Most common rating: 4 (24.4%)

12. Matt To’omua
Average score: 5.69
Most common rating: 6 (31.5%)

13. Hunter Paisami
Average score: 5.46
Most common rating: 6 (31.2%)

14. Filipo Daugunu
Average score: 5.57
Most common rating: 6 (33.5%)

15. Tom Banks
Average score: 5.05
Most common rating: 5 (32.1%)

16. Jordan Uelese
Average score: 5.08
Most common rating: 5 (45.1%)

17. Scott Sio
Average score: 4.99
Most common rating: 5 (40.1%)

18. Allan Alaalatoa
Average score: 5.25
Most common rating: 5 (38.5%)

19. Rob Simmons
Average score: 3.75
Most common rating: 4 (28.4%)

20. Liam Wright
Average score: 5.01
Most common rating: 5 (35%)

21. Jake Gordon
Average score: 4.75
Most common rating: 5 (33.5%)

22. Jordan Petaia
Average score: 6.26
Most common rating: 7 (30.1%)

23. Reece Hodge
Average score: 5
Most common rating: 5 (45.9%)

