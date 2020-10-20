All Blacks name 38-man squad for final Bledisloe Cup games and Tri Nations

The All Blacks will bring over 38 players to Australia for their final four Tests of the year, although not all of the squad will depart together this Sunday.

Back-rower Ardie Savea and prop Nepo Laualala have taken paternity leave and will be late arrivals for the Tri Nations. Both could miss Bledisloe 3 on October 31 after an All Blacks statement said they would meet up with the rest of the side “in the following week or two” after the squad leaves New Zealand this weekend.

George Bower has been brought into the travelling group as cover at prop, with Laualala’s fellow front-rower Joe Moody also in doubt for the ANZ Stadium match after being knocked out during the 27-7 victory at Eden Park this past weekend. Loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi has been added as back-up for his Hurricanes teammate Savea.

Other than the additions of Kirifi and Bower, there are minimal changes to the side initially named by New Zealand for their home Bledisloe Cup matches. Ngani Laumape and Scott Barrett were late additions to that group, with Barrett playing last weekend following Sam Whitelock’s injury, and both will make the trip to Australia.

With Quinten Strange still out with an ankle injury, Mitchell Dunshea has officially been included amongst the locks, and Peter Umaga-Jensen will also travel with the side after making his Test debut on Sunday.

The hookers, halfbacks, five-eighths and outside backs all remain unchanged.

All Blacks squad for 2020 Tri Nations

Hookers

Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles and Codie Taylor

Props

George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu’inukuafe, and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks

Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i and Samuel Whitelock

Loose forwards

Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith and Brad Weber

Five-eighths

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga

Midfielders

Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Peter Umaga-Jensen

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Sevu Reece