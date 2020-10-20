The good, bad and ugly of AFL 2020

Nearing the end of a crazy, unpredictable and sad 2020 for the world, here are my reflections on a season of AFL like no other.

The good

The AFL

Often maligned, but Gil McLachlan and the team did a bang-up job keeping the season alive. They never got sucked into petty politics with the various state governments, just respected the rules and kept it going.

Queensland

Thank goodness for Annastacia Palaszczuk making it happen for the competition and hosting teams from around the country. I think Western Australia and South Australia missed out a bit on what could have been, but they put up the walls and, in WA’s case, left them up. The Gabba looks to be in good condition, so here’s hoping for a fast, dry track Saturday. And then the game comes home to the MCG, as God intended.

Hubs

I reckon that worked out pretty well, like when Geelong and Collingwood flew to Perth to play the Eagles and Dockers over two weeks. It’s not a bad concept, a little like Major League Baseball in the United States. A few games in Darwin during a bleak Melbourne winter sounds all right.

Fixturing

Playing each side once just seems right. I never thought playing only five teams twice was right, so let’s keep it at 17 weeks. If we need more footy, then bring back State of Origin with a bye on either side like a mid-year winter break.

Brett Ratten

It’s just good to see him get another crack at it. I never really understood why the blue baggers flicked him when they did.

West Coast Eagles

Collingwood knocking them over in their elimination final was biblical. Build your wall and stay there, so no more sooking about travel. Not the Dockers – I like them; they can visit.

Shorter quarters

This worked well. We should drop the restrictions on interchange and make it rapid fire. It also meant I could go to bed a bit earlier for the night games, which I appreciated.

Goal of the year

Josh Daicos' finish against the Swans was simply incredible! The talented Magpie has taken home the 2020 Goal of the Year ????#Brownlow pic.twitter.com/X7gceSWeiW — AFL (@AFL) October 18, 2020

The grand final

Cats versus Tigers should be a ripper for two of the most battle-hardened teams in the competition. Apparently Patrick Dangerfield has never played in a grand final at any level, so let’s hope the big fella puts on a show and Gary Ablett takes last week’s form with him.

The bad

COVID-19

For first time in living memory I didn’t get to a game all season. It’s a small price to pay, I know, but I still didn’t like it.

Holding the ball

Interpretations change a bit from game to game and week to week. Reward the guy making the play, but if the pack piles on top, that’s not holding the ball. If you drag it in, okay, and if you take on the tacklers with at least one step, then that’s that, but there needs to be a bit more common sense.

The score review

I hate it. Let the umpires make a call, and if they get too many wrong, send them back to the country leagues. Otherwise let them do their job without second-guessing them all the time. I hate it in cricket as well. Sport is meant to be instinctive, not technical.

Optus Stadium

What is it with those lights? Tacky, tacky, tacky.

Mark of the year

Great courage by Sam Walsh and a fantastic young player, but mark of the year? Really?

Carlton star Sam Walsh took home the 2020 @rebelsport Mark of the Year with this absolute ripper! Serious courage!#Brownlow pic.twitter.com/VM26T2JRWb — AFL (@AFL) October 18, 2020

Paul Roos and Ross Lyon

They’re often cited as the next coaches to fix up a club, but their boring and negative game plans take us backwards. Time to move on.

The ugly

Robert Muir

That was a tough read, and again my club comes out poorly. I hope everyone backs up the kind words, looks after the bloke and lets his name stand for something positive.

North Melbourne Kangaroos

What is going on down there? It’s like the whole club has imploded. Getting rid of Ben Brown for what, again? Is anyone in charge? They used to be a leader in administration. They changed the rules to get their first two flags, they started Friday night footy. They were innovators. Now they’re just sad.

Essendon Bombers

They’re still racked with infighting, and if they’re not careful, they could end up like Carlton in the years after their salary cap breaches.

