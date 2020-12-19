Australia's shaky batting could cost the Border-Gavaskar trophy

Thank everything for Marnus Labuschagne and Tim Paine. The first Test would be over without them.

That would have been the sentiment in the Australian dressing room at the conclusion of Day 2 at the Adelaide Oval as India put themselves into a commanding position by stumps.

In another slow but thoroughly engrossing day of Test cricket, Australia found themselves right on the back foot, unable to build any momentum or rhythm with the bat after seemingly knocking India over for well under a par score.

And yet, the old saying “never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it” rang awfully true as Australia, for the most part, scratched around against the disciplined bowling (if not fielding) of the touring Indians.

India, who dropped Labuschagne a handful of times and at times struggled to field to the standards expected of an international team, still managed to knock Australia over and claim a handy first innings lead despite only defending 244.

While it was Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins who were laughing all the way for Australia early on the second day’s play as they wrapped up the final four wickets of the Indian first innings in as many overs, they then would have watched in dismay as their batting order failed, meaning they were back in the field before stumps.

In the lead-up to the series opener, there was plenty written about Australia’s batting order. While they might have been patient, there was a serious lack of intent and form. And if it continues, it’ll cost them the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

You may not be able to win a Test without taking 20 wickets, but it’s no good if the batsmen are so many rungs below the other team, as Australia appeared to be.

Joe Burns and Matthew Wade both failed at the top, and while the LBW call on Burns could be deemed as harsh, the bottom line is that the shot he played to that ball was a shocker, and there were plenty of times he looked like he could have been in trouble before it.

Following that, it was the Ravichandran Ashwin show as Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green all failed.

The shots to get out were average at best, and while Head might have had a Sheffield Shield ton under his belt on Park 25, he showed none of that form when transferring across to the Adelaide Oval.

Green could be excused for being a debutant with his 11 before being snaffled out in a rare bright spot for the Indian fielding, while Steve Smith was bogged down and didn’t look anything like the best version of himself.

It now means Smith has only scored two half centuries in his last eight Test innings, and while it wouldn’t be fair to say he struggled last summer, the days of him peeling off Test centuries with ease and at will seem to have disappeared.

Australia’s batting line-up looked like a side who hadn’t played red-ball cricket for 12 months, but then the same excuse could be made for India. Playing at home, there were no excuses for Australia chasing the under-par score.

Labuschagne led something of a charmed life at the crease, being dropped a few times and surviving other close calls on his way to a gritty 47. But it was captain Tim Paine who bailed the Aussies out of a mess, batting well with the tail.

He made 73 from 99 and alongside Labuschagne was the only batsman who looked to bat with intent, find singles and not get stagnant at the crease.

It made things difficult for the Indian bowling attack, whereas earlier in the day, they were able to bundle up dot balls, bowl at the same batsmen and work to a plan.

Paine and Labuschagne, as well as some cameos from the tail, ensured Australia weren’t completely out of the game, while a late wicket for Pat Cummins – who skittled the stumps of the out-of-sorts Prithvi Shaw – ensured they take some momentum into Day 3. But they are a long way behind in this Test, and it sets incredibly poor momentum for the series ahead.

While yes, Virat Kohli will be heading home for the birth of his first child after this Test, the Aussies need to find ways to improve quick smart.

Sure, David Warner and Will Pucovski will be brought into the side at some point, but Pucovski will be another debutant, and neither are likely to strengthen the faltering middle order at all, with the exception of a possible return to number six for Wade.

The Aussie bowlers might have had them competitive on Day 1. But 24 hours later, it is clear there is much work to be done for Australia not just in Adelaide but for the remainder of the series if they want to avoid a second straight Border-Gavaskar trophy defeat on home soil.

Last time, they could blame the losses of Steve Smith and David Warner after the ball-tampering debacle.

This time, there is nowhere to run, and nowhere to hide. There are no excuses to hide behind.

This is a must-win series for the hosts. There can be no doubt about the magnitude of it.

For now though, their batsmen don’t look up to the challenge.