Racing review: Flemington, December 19

Looked a solid meeting at Flemington on Saturday with a couple of progressive gallopers continuing their winning ways. Down below is a review of the meeting and a horse or two to follow.

Flemington Track: On overall times, It has raced like a Good4 throughout the afternoon. Once again, the track played brilliantly with no bias, every horse getting their chance. The track staff at ‘Headquarters’ should be applauded. It’s racing super at the moment.

Merit In Unbeaten Filly: Written Miss was one of two horses I was keen to oppose at the meeting, but she was good from the front again, won again, and those behind had their chance to run her down.

Second best L400/L200 race wise for the meeting and between the 1000m-200m, she ran 43.90, so she did it from the front and was too good. I still think she needs to improve to be Stakes class but she’s got the right racing pattern.

Wait And See: It’ll be interesting to see how race four shapes up as a form reference. Former Irish galloper Long Arm made a winning Australian debut. The race produced the worst L400/L200m of the meeting, with 24.49 and 12.71 being the splits. Vungers led and punctured, but he just went too hard in front.

Between the 1400-800m, he went 33.3. No wonder he stopped badly late. Overall time rated well, so will be interesting to see how it goes.

Lower Benchmark Race To Follow: Race five looks like it will be a good form reference moving forward. Seberate won and was found, into $9 from $13.

Last 400m and Last 200m was solid enough relative to the meeting, but the overall time was a few lengths quicker than the open handicap and the last 600m splits were near identical, so it can be followed with confidence I feel.

Nippy Mares: Last race was the 1000m dash down the straight and the winner Sword Of Mercy was dominant. That was to the eye and the clock agreed. The race produced the best L400m of the meeting and the L200m was comfortably the best, the only race for the meeting to break 12 seconds for the last furlong, and the winner did it with something in reserve. She was first up and very sharp.

Five of the first six across the line were first up, so this should be a good form race for this time of year. Condo’s Express was honest, just doesn’t win. Overkill seemingly had a decent run, but he was very poor late and jury is well and truly out.