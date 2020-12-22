EFL postpone League Cup final until April

English soccer’s League Cup final has been put back by two months and will be held on April 25, in the hope that a later date will allow fans to attend, the Football League (EFL) has announced.

The final of the competition, known by its sponsored name as the Carabao Cup, was due to be held on February 28 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final to … later in the year,” the EFL said in a statement.

“The number of fans permitted will be dependent on government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.”

The quarter-finals of the competition get under way on Tuesday with Brentford hosting Newcastle United and holders Manchester City at Arsenal.

City have won three consecutive League Cups, most recently beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the 2020 final.

Wednesday’s games include Championship side Stoke City at home to Tottenham Hotspur while Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park.

