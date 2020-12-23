An early second Test preview: Can India wrest back the momentum?

Blink once and six Indian wickets fell in Adelaide. Blink twice and the match was over. Blink three times and the series is over?

The latter is not necessarily the case, as India hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but levelling the series at 2-2 would be a difficult ask should India go down to Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

There have been some enormous Boxing Day Tests to draw inspiration from, such as 1982-83, when Allan Border and Jeff Thomson almost pulled Australia out of the fire on the last day, foiled only at the end by Ian Botham.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Remember that spine-tingling match in 1981-82 when Dennis Lillee reduced the West Indies to 4-10, adrenalin pumping, spurred on by the baying crowd.

Who could forget Shane Warne’s 700th Test wicket in 2006 in his final Boxing Day, bowling Andrew Strauss neck and crop, or South Africa’s come from behind victory in 2008-09, with a marathon ninth-wicket stand in the first innings between Dale Steyn and JP Duminy.

So India has some inspiration to call on. They have come from behind, notably in 2017 after a dismal first Test, and admittedly at home. However, heroes are made in dire circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To come back from the Adelaide debacle will need resilience, fortitude and a new mindset. India must not continue to prod and poke as eventually a ball will have the batsmen’s number on it. This was Virat Kohli’s lament after Adelaide – that his men did not play with intent.

While lauding Cheteshwar Pujara’s defence and solidity at the top of the order, he must not get bogged down. This is also the case to some extent with Mayank Agarwal. This does not suggest reckless abandon but rather controlled aggression.

Again, the lessons from history are pertinent. In 2006-07, England was in a dominant position in Adelaide, but paralysed by indecision on the final day, succumbed to the wiles of Shane Warne, effectively ending their Ashes defence. Thus, number one lesson: a positive mindset.

A second key is selection. India should play two spinners and not throw a debutant or inexperienced medium pacer to the wolves, as it would strengthen the batting – Ravindra Jadeja is capable with the willow, and if India is bowling last (and the wicket starts to keep low), his ‘darts’ are useful.

I also sense Australia are vulnerable to spin bowling. Ravi Ashwin seemed on song in Adelaide, although the wicket will be different in Melbourne.

I would include Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman,, as he can turn a game in a session. While at first glance this may seem a defensive approach, by lengthening the batting, India must emerge from this Test with a draw at minimum.

Of course, as in Adelaide, this selection leaves India with only four front-line bowlers, and is a risk. Alternatively, India could play Pant as the wicketkeeper-batsman, and retain Hanuma Vihari, giving them a part-time spinning option, thus having three spinners. As a wildcard, India could even consider Kuldeep Yadav as a more attacking spin option, in place of Jadeja (or in place of Vihari).

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have not focused much on Australia, as winners are grinners, however there are issues.

With the exception of Tim Paine, the batting looked scratchy and it would have been interesting if the Aussies were chasing 200-plus in the final innings.

While Joe Burns looked reasonable in the second innings, it is a different chasing 90 against a demoralised opposition compared to fronting up when the game is on the line. David Warner’s return appears to be a long shot, which means Australia may well play an unchanged line-up. Cameron Green showed enough to warrant another go.

Certainly the bowling positions are a complete lock. While they may not reprise their mesmeric performance from Adelaide, the Australian pace attack, allied with Nathan Lyon (who also troubled a number of batsmen), will still be extremely formidable.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Advertisement

I expect a better performance from India – adversity and rebound are good friends. The loss of Kohli could also galvanise the team, and Ajinkya Rahane has proven a capable stand-in, without having Kohi’s fire and brimstone approach.

To the extent that the team is aware of the external noise, then I would expect them to be stung by the reaction and ridicule from home.

All things considered however, momentum is huge in sport, and Australia is in a strong position to go 2-0 up.