Harness racing selections: Wednesday, December 23

Three key programs have been set down for Wednesday night, headlined by Breeders Crown Heats at Shepparton.

Below are the best bets for the respective programs.

Shepparton

Best bet: Race 3, Number 2, Flingandwingit

The Craig Cross stable has been low flying this season and they have this very talented trotter going around first up. He can resume a winner. Recent efforts in Melton back in October were quite good, and this horse has been kept on ice for this series. He holds up and leads comfortably. From there, he’s too good.

Next best: Race 4, Number 7, Sleepee

It’ll be heart-in-your-mouth stuff because she can be hit and miss with her manners. But if she does everything right, the price gap between her and Freemarkspoetry is just far too great. She was very good in Melton last time out after drawing poorly. This horse has the Chris Alford polish and steering. I am banking on her best getting her home.

Value: Race 6, Number 4, Kyvalley Clichy

This horse is similar to Sleepee. The manners are suspect, but a faultless display will see him run a big race at nearly $20. This horse led from a wide gate at Kilmore last time out and once he found the front, it was race over and he was much too good for them. If he can slot in and get a sit just off the speed, 1×3 at $20-plus, he’ll run well.

Tamworth

Best bet: Race 5, Number 1, Ark

This horse hasn’t won in a little while but he finds an ideal race to bounce back into the winners list. This horse put together a couple of strong efforts in Newcastle, then last start in Dubbo he was ordinary, but perhaps didn’t handle that tricky circuit. This horse should hold up from the inside gate here and prove hard to run down over the sprint trip.

Next best: Race 7, Number 3, Ima Regal Jet

If the run last Thursday hasn’t busted him, he should be winning. He was brave last Thursday in Redcliffe. This horse was three wide for the trip in a total forgive-and-forget run. This horse has gate speed, so he finds the front here quite comfortably and in a race that is lacking depth, he does look the one to beat quite comfortably.

Value: Race 1, Number 7, Louthpark Xpresso

This horse will need things to fall into place, but if they do, he can run a big race. This horse hasn’t had much luck with barriers recently, but four back here he had the sit behind the leader and was able to win. I anticipate that is the run he’ll get here and if so, he’s definitely worth an each-way ticket at likely decent odds.

Redcliffe

Best bet: Race 5, Number 8, Clintal Do

Class gets him home. His last couple of runs have come at group level, two back being the Group 2 Queensland Cup behind Cruz before a down-the-track effort in the Blacks A Fake behind King Of Swing. This horse has gate speed, so should land in an ideal spot and this is a massive drop in grade and depth from recent outings.

Next best: Race 9, Exacta 1/2

I am not expecting anything flash regarding price, but it does look a good thing. Madamoiselle Jujon leads and Mollys Secret gets the sit behind it. The former led throughout here to win last start and produced a sharp last quarter from the front to win after controlling early. I am expecting a similar result. Mollys Secret has been racing well this time in and should get the dream sit.

Value: Race 10, Number 3, Kyvalley Tinman

I could back him each way here at odds. He is hit and miss with his manners, but his best is clearly good enough to figure in the finish. Just forget he went around at Albion Park last time. This horse galloped shortly after the start, then got checked. Yep, it was a mess. If he can step away cleanly from the tapes, he’ll run a bold race at likely double figures.