Victoria's top five grade cricketers right now

These five grade players in Victoria have starred in 2020 and maybe should get a state contract.

Carlton: Brayden Stepien

Brayden is having an excellent season with Carlton and should be selected for a Big Bash team or make his Victorian first-class debut.

Averaging 121 with the bat, with 363 runs to his name, his top score of 157 came against Geelong and in all four innings he has made more than fifty.

At the moment Stepien, is the best batman in premier cricket in the state and should be rewarded soon because you can’t say no to someone making over 300 runs in four games.

Carlton: Xavier Crone

Xavier has been impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets with an economy rate of 4.3 and best figures of 3-40, against Greenvale last Saturday.

With selectors watching on Saturday at Carlton, is there a chance for Crone to get selected for a Shield game or the BBL?

Dandenong: James Nanopoulos

James has been excelling for the past 16 years, taking more than 20 wickets in multiple seasons. It is just astounding he has not been picked for a first-class game.

Nanopoulos already has 16 wickets for 2020 at an average of 6.9 and an economy rate of 2.9 runs an over, making him the best bowler in Victoria – surely the selectors should repay the faith because you cannot leave someone like him out of a team.

Essendon: James Seymour

James is excelling in 2020, averaging 165.5 with the bat, scoring 331 runs over four games and a top score of 142. He also bowls a bit as well, so if Victoria is looking for a new all-rounder, Seymour is the go.

Moreover, his overall average for the Victoria second XI is 33.67 with a top score 97, so hopefully he comes back into the conversation for a first XI game.

St Kilda: Henry Thornton

Thornton has dominated 2020 with 13 wickets at an average of 8.7 and an economy rate of 3.3 runs an over. He is in top form and has been key to St Kilda’s success, so hopefully selectors have a look at him because he could be key to Australia’s depth in the future.

So cricket fans, what are your thoughts? Are there others in Victoria who should be in this conversation?