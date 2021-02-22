Latrell Mitchell re-signs with Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell has nipped a year of contract speculation in the bud, re-signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for two more years on the eve of the 2021 season.

The Rabbitohs fullback was set to have his contract expire at the conclusion of the coming season but will now stay with the club he left the Sydney Roosters for until the end of 2023.

Since bursting onto the scene with the Roosters in 2016, the now 23-year-old was the subject of relentless rumours and speculation in 2019 – with media outlets reporting on an allegedly painful negotiation process with the Roosters. Ultimately, the Indigenous All Star crossed to his old club’s arch rivals ahead of 2020, making the switch from centre to fullback at the same time.

Mitchell has played 111 first grade games, scoring 69 tries during that time. He has also represented New South Wales in State of Origin, the Indigenous All Stars and Australia in Tests. He struggled initially in his first year at Souths, scoring just four tries in 14 matches, but was picking up steam before a hamstring injury prematurely ended his season.

In a South Sydney club statement, Mitchell said he was “really confident that we can achieve what we want to achieve in the coming seasons.”

“It’s a special club and a special group of players and it means a lot to me and my family to represent South Sydney.

“We want to create more history for this Club and its people and I can’t wait to be part of it,” he said.

South Sydney’s head of football, Mark Ellison, praised Mitchell for the hard work he was putting in behind the scenes as he worked to both rehabilitate from his injury and improve as a player.

“Everyone recognises the natural talent that Latrell has, however not everyone gets to see the hard work he puts into his game at training and in the gym.

“He is a community leader amongst Indigenous people and he has a strong voice on issues that affect us all,” he said.

The Rabbitohs kick off their season in 2021’s opening match, against the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park on Thursday, March 11.