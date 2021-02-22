Brebner to get tough as fans turn on Victory

A “hurting” Grant Brebner has pledged to have the “hard conversations” needed to turn Melbourne Victory around after a dire start to the A-League season.

League heavyweights Victory sit bottom of the table with five losses from seven games after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday night which saw them booed off by home fans.

Angus Thurgate’s 72nd-minute strike extended the Jets’ unbeaten run to five games.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Brebner had previously declared Victory’s run of five consecutive home games – starting with the Jets clash – as a “pivotal moment” in their season, and he faces a stern challenge to quickly change the losing trend against 11th-placed Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday night.

“I’m not going to shy away from anything,” Brebner said.

“We understand exactly where we’re at. I understand the magnitude of where we are positioned in the league, I understand what we went through in the last few games.

“I’m not going to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes in here or in the changing room over the next 48 hours.

“We’ve got a big job ahead of us- I’ve got a big job ahead – and we’ve got to turn it around.

“There’s no other way around it – we’ve got to turn it around – and if that means having some really, really tough, hard conversations with players and letting them know where I see them at, then I’ll do it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victory fans had chanted “we’re f***ing s***” at full-time, then booed the players off the pitch – and Brebner said they were “justified” in their frustration.

“The reaction the fans gave – that’s where we’re at,” he said.

“As a footballer, and as head coach of this football club – if that doesn’t want to make you turn it around, if that doesn’t make you want to give everything you’ve got to turn it round, then in all honesty, you shouldn’t be here.”

Victory will also face forced changes after losing Storm Roux (concussion), Nick Ansell (hamstring) and Adama Traore (hamstring) in the game.

Robbie Kruse could struggle to face the Phoenix after playing the full game but Brebner expected Marco Rojas to be involved after recovering from concussion and a facial fracture.

The Phoenix played out a chaotic 2-2 draw – with three late goals scored in nine minutes – against Western Sydney later on Sunday night.

Wellington opened the scoring through Mirza Muratovic in the ninth minute.

Kwame Yeboah responded in the 71st, then Bruce Kamau put the Wanderers in front five minutes later – before Wellington’s Louis Fenton headed home the equaliser in the 79th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday evening, Western United roared back into form by thumping Macarthur FC 4-1.

Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena turned in a sublime performance, scoring a delightful goal and having a hand in two others – with Besart Berisha snaring a brace and Dylan Pierias scoring on his 21st birthday.

Bulls striker Matt Derbyshire scored a late consolation goal for Macarthur.

Also on Saturday night, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar played out a scoreless draw, while on Friday night, Adelaide beat league leaders Central Coast 3-2 in controversial circumstances.

Tomi Juric scored three spot-kicks – all from questionable penalties – for the Reds, while the Mariners netted through Danny De Silva and Alou Kuol.

© AAP