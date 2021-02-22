How to watch New Zealand vs Australia online or on TV: Australian cricket live stream, TV guide

Australia head across the Tasman to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series with a team featuring some of the best and brightest from this year’s BBL tournament. If you don’t want to miss a moment, you’ll need to check out The Roar’s guide to live streaming all the action from New Zealand or watching it on your TV right here.

With a T20 World Cup not far away, it’s a great chance to see the likes of Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams fight to make the squad for that prestigious tournament.

With New Zealand managing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as anyone else, the five matches of the series will take place all across the country, rather than in just one or two places as has become the norm.

Game 1 will take place in Christchurch on Monday, February 22; Game 2 is in Dunedin on Thursday, February 25 at 12pm (AEDT); Game 3 will be in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3; Game 4 in Auckland on Friday, March 5; and the final game of the series will be at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 7.

Games 1, 3 and 4 will see the first ball bowled at 5pm (AEDT), while Games 2 and 5 will be afternoon fixtures starting at 12pm (AEDT).

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand T20s on TV

For Australian fans, Foxtel hold exclusive broadcast rights for the entire series, as they have for all non-Ashes overseas tours since the new broadcast rights deal was struck in early 2018.

Fox Cricket (Channel 501) will show every match live and free, with their broadcast beginning half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

To watch the match, you’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package included.

Without that, you’ll need to find a sports bar or pub showing the action live to be able to follow it on TV, as no free-to-air network will be showing the series.

How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand T20s online

You’ve got three options if you’d prefer to stream the match on your chosen device.

The top one is a Kayo Sports subscription. Kayo is a streaming service that provides you with almost all of Foxtel’s sporting content for $25 a month. You may also be eligible for a two-week free trial if you’ve never used Kayo before.

Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now are the other streaming options, if you don’t have Kayo. Foxtel Now is essentially a standard Foxtel TV subscription but for streaming only, while Go is a service for existing TV customers which is included in their subscriptions. Again, though, you’ll need to make sure you have the sport package included in your package.

If you’re still stuck for options, never fear: the team here at The Roar will keep you up to date with all the action with highlights and all the big talking points from each match.