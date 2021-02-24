Statement from The Roar regarding articles published under "Barry Beath" byline

Join The Roar
A number of articles were published on The Roar by a user going by the byline of “Barry Beath” between August 6, 2020 and February 14, 2021. The Roar would like to confirm that these articles were posted under no authority or connection with Barry Beath, the former St George Dragons player.