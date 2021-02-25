30 and over: Port Adelaide - Western Bulldogs

Every club has their veterans and their old boys, so who are your club’s over 30s, where are their contracts at and will they survive post 2021?

Port Adelaide

Tyson Goldsack

The man affectionately known as ‘The Sack’ was used as a loophole to get onto a list and effectively have an on field coaching role in the SANFL.

Robbie Gray

Everyone’s favourite Power player turns 33 in March and although he isn’t his best anymore, he’s more than dangerous. This year or next year will probably see the end of Robbie in what has been an elite career.

Travis Boak

The former skipper turns 33 in August and given he’s just finished runner up in the Brownlow, he’s not done at all. Has a deal for 2022 as well.

Tom Rockliff

Turns 31 in just days (as of time of writing) and the ‘Pig’ is still churning out good performances. The youth of the Power might overtake him soon and he’s out of contract this year. Intriguing.

Hamish Hartlett

Turns 31 in August and might be the last year for the defender if Port stagnate. Almost joined Richmond over the off season and is out of contract at the end of 2021.

Tom Jonas

The skipper is 30 and is a pillar of consistency in the back half. Has a deal until 2022 and is one of the more unheralded leaders in the league.

Steven Motlop

Turns 30 in March does the former Cat and although he had a ripping final over his former side, is fringe at best. With the likes of Dylan Williams and Jackson Mead (amongst others) trying to come through, is a make or break year. Out of contract at the end of the year.

Charlie Dixon

King Charles is 31 in September and the former Sun put together his finest season in 2020 and the hope is that he continues. The pillar of the Power attack and has a deal until 2023.

Richmond

Bachar Houli

The former Bomber had the most difficult year of his career in 2020 but how long does he have left? Liam Baker, Nick Vlaustin, Nathan Broad and Jayden Short are elite talents and he’s out of contract at the end of the year.

Jack Riewoldt

Few people in the media wanted Jack gone in the first half of 2020 but the Tassie Devil who’s 33 in October, is still a mainstay of Richmond’s attack with Tom Lynch. With being out of contract, does a fourth flag lead him to retirement?

Shane Edwards

The most underrated player in the game, period! The elite half forward flanker turns 33 in October but the question is; does another flag lead to retirement? Doesn’t have a deal beyond 2022.

Trent Cotchin

The skipper turns 31 in April and has a deal until 2022 and the Brownlow Medallist is an ultimate team man and uses disposals as quality over quantity. Not going anywhere.

David Astbury

Turns 30 in days and doesn’t have a deal beyond 2021 but it’s hard to imagine him going. Since Alex Rance’s retirement, he’s had more responsibility than ever and just rises to the occasion constantly.

Dustin Martin

The champion who turns 30 in June, is signed until 2024 and even in the light of new reports he could be going to Sydney, its outlandish to suggest he’d leave Richmond at this stage.

Dylan Grimes

Is due to sign a multiple year deal and the key back deserves it. Is a genuine star despite the on field controversy and is an anchor in Richmond’s defence.

Kane Lambert

Lambert turns 30 in November and has a deal for 2022 and is a man very capable of playing his role of a mid/half forward flank. Finished third in the B&F in 2017 and hasn’t dropped outside of the ten since.

St.Kilda

Paddy Ryder

The former Power and Bomber ruck, Ryder turns 33 in March and is vital with Marshall going down. Last year of his deal and with Paul Hunter coming across, is it a last hurrah?

Jarryn Geary

The most infamously injured man since Dale Morris turns 33 in June and the Saints skipper has been brutalised lately. Out of contract at the end of the year and if he can’t stay fit, could be the end.

James Frawley

The former Demon and Hawk turns 33 in September and can definitely play senior footy at Moorabbin. Joined on a one year deal at uncle Danny’s club, with his jumper so would be good to see. Hard to see him going for longer than 2021.

Shaun McKernan

31 in September is what’s approaching for another journeyman but with Rowan Marshall going down, should get some game time. Only on a one year deal so needs to perform.

Dan Hannebery

The former Swan who’s on a lucrative deal at Moorabbin needs his body right, plain and simple. Has a deal until 2023 but has to repay some faith.

Jake Carlisle

Seems like forever since ‘Buckets’ moved from the Bombers but he’s 30 in October and is the pillar of defence for the Saints. Out of contract but won’t be finishing up, barring a controversy.

Sydney

Lance Franklin

‘Buddy’ is 34 already and his soft tissue injuries are a real concern. We could be saying goodbye to a champion this season if he can’t get on the park. It’s this year or next year anyway.

Josh Kennedy

The former Hawk is 33 in June and is still a tough bull. Injuries affected his 2020 and is out of contract at the end of the year so very muchly could be the end.

Callum Sinclair

The ruck stocks in Sydney are ageing, with Sinclair being 32 in September and given he’s been there a while and hasn’t smashed the number one spot at Sydney, no contract beyond this year, do the Swans cut the loss?

Dane Rampe

The co-captain is 31 in June and is a star (regardless of the silly incidents). Signed until 2022, he is an integral part of the Swans backline.

Tom Hickey

The newest recruit is 30 in March and from the West, will fight with Sinclair for the No.1 ruck spot. Has a deal for three years so if he isn’t the best ruck this year, he will be next year.

West Coast

Josh Kennedy

The former blue and top 10 Eagle of all time will be turning 34 in August and this may be his last hurrah and the last time he can have a tilt at a premiership.

Shannon Hurn

The former skipper turns 34 in September and like Kennedy, is probably the last time he has a tilt at a premiership.

Jack Redden

The former Eagle is already 30 and it is a bad time to be an inside mid who gets 20 touches. Out of contract at the end of the year, coin flip.

Nic Naitanui

The big ruckman is 31 in May and let’s face it, even if he didn’t have a deal for 2022 – which he does -, he’s not going anywhere.

Luke Shuey

The current skipper is 31 in June and has a deal for 2022 and after an injury riddled 2020, needs to get back to his best for this year for the betterment of 2021.

Brad Sheppard

One of the more underrated defenders in the league is 30 in May and has a deal until 2022. Hopefully by then, the fans who haven’t caught onto how good he is, catch on, quickly.

Mark Hutchings

The tagger is 30 in May and is out of contract in 2021. Possibly sounds harsh but he’s going to struggle to get a game consistently and isn’t in the Eagles best 22. Hard to believe he will be in 2022 too.

Nathan Vardy

The former Cat is 30 in June and it almost seemed like it was between he or Tom Hickey who was let go at the end of last season. With Hickey gone, he was safe for this season but with Bailey Williams on the way up, is a coin flip.

Western Bulldogs

Stefan Martin

The journeyman ruck is 35 in November and brought on to help the development of Tim English. A good off season move for the Dogs.

Easton Wood

The captain is 32 in September and his form hasn’t dipped at all. Has a deal until 2022 and is firmly in the Dogs best 22.

Taylor Duryea

The former Hawk turns 30 in April and has a one year deal. The Dogs have got plenty of his type so he needs to going upward and it’s a coin flip.