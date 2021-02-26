The Roar
Daz and Smithy's draft: South Australia showdown
Rhys Knight
7 minutes ago
South Australians are some of, if not the most, passionate footy fans, split between their two teams but who has the best team of Adelaide and Port Adelaide players throughout their AFL histories?

Having 47 players on my draft board heading into this exercise, it was only a reminder of just how fantastic these two teams have been. Barring Port in 2011 and Adelaide’s 2020 seasons, neither team had finished below 14th, had produced champions all throughout and building these teams was probably the most fun out of the three we’ve done so far.

In a minor miracle, Daz gets the number one pick and used it superbly. So, which team was best?

Daz’s Devils

B
Gavin Wanganeen
Rod Jameson
Ben Hart

HB
Nigel Smart
Nathan Bock
Michael Doughty

C
Simon Goodwin
Mark Ricciuto
Mark Bickley

HF
Chad Wingard
Taylor Walker
Stuart Dew

Chad Wingard

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

F
Darren Jarman
Tony Modra
Charlie Cameron

R
Sam Jacobs
Scott Thompson
Peter Burgoyne

Int
Josh Francou
Roger James
Andrew Jarman
Bernie Vince

Smithy’s Stars

B
Rory Laird
Ben Rutten
Nathan Bassett

HB
Andrew McLeod
Chad Cornes
Graham Johncock

C
Kane Cornes
Patrick Dangerfield
Tyson Edwards

HF
Richard Douglas
Justin Westhoff
Tom Lynch

F
Robbie Gray
Warren Tredrea
Brett Burton

R
Matthew Primus
Travis Boak
Rory Sloane

Travis Boak of the Power looks on

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Int
Dom Cassisi
Ollie Wines
Michael Wilson
Brodie Smith

The draft, as it happened

Pick 1 (Daz): Tony Modra

Pick 2 (Smithy): Warren Tredrea

Pick 3 (Daz): Mark Ricciuto

Pick 4 (Smithy): Andrew McLeod

Pick 5 (Daz): Gavin Wanganeen

Pick 6 (Smithy): Travis Boak

Pick 7 (Daz): Darren Jarman

Pick 8 (Smithy): Robbie Gray

Pick 9 (Daz): Simon Goodwin

Pick 10 (Smithy): Patrick Dangerfield

Patrick Dangerfield of the Cats makes a break

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Pick 11 (Daz): Ben Hart

Pick 12 (Smithy): Chad Cornes

Pick 13 (Daz): Peter Burgoyne

Pick 14 (Smithy): Ben Rutten

Pick 15 (Daz): Nigel Smart

Pick 16 (Smithy): Rory Laird

Pick 17 (Daz): Chad Wingard

Pick 18 (Smithy): Brett Burton

Pick 19 (Daz): Stuart Dew

Pick 20 (Smithy): Richard Douglas

Pick 21 (Daz): Scott Thompson

Pick 22 (Smithy): Tyson Edwards

Pick 23 (Daz): Taylor Walker

Taylor Walker

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Pick 24 (Smithy): Graham Johncock

Pick 25 (Daz): Sam Jacobs

Pick 26 (Smithy): Tom Lynch

Pick 27 (Daz): Mark Bickley

Pick 28 (Smithy): Kane Cornes

Pick 29 (Daz): Michael Doughty

Pick 30 (Smithy): Nathan Bassett

Pick 31 (Daz): Nathan Bock

Pick 32 (Smithy): Rory Sloane

Pick 33 (Daz): Rod Jameson

Pick 34 (Smithy): Justin Westhoff

Pick 35 (Daz): Charlie Cameron

Pick 36 (Smithy): Matthew Primus

Pick 37 (Daz): Josh Francou

Pick 38 (Smithy): Dom Cassisi

Pick 39 (Daz): Roger James

Pick 40 (Smithy): Ollie Wines

Pick 41 (Daz): Andrew Jarman

Pick 42 (Smithy): Michael Wilson

Pick 43 (Daz): Bernie Vince

Pick 44 (Smithy): Brodie Smith

A word from the coaches

Daz’s Devils
Hallelujah! After being stuck in the evens a couple of times, I’ve finally grabbed the number one pick and didn’t I take it with both hands? ‘Godra’ was a phenomenon in the 90s and from there, simply didn’t look back. With a lot of very good midfielders and after getting Mark Ricciuto at 3 , the mids took a back seat as champions like Wanganeen, Jarman and Hart slotted in next and my favourite: getting Peter Burgoyne before Smithy did, very smugly too, I really enjoyed that.

My forward line is stacked which I absolutely love, I have a mature defence and a strong midfield, in our third draft, I haven’t been more confident that I’ve got the better side here. I am very happy.

What a joy this was to be a part of though, at the end of the day. South Australia have amazing fans, two very good clubs and are as passionate as they are stubborn. Loved it.

Smithy’s Stars
South Australia have a rich footy history and paying respect in the ultimate showdown was a really fun exercise.
 
I am stoked to have Ben Rutten and Chad Cornes down back as the key posts. Rutten is one of the most underrated key defenders of the 21st century and although Modra will be a handful to say the least, I wouldn’t want anyone but Truck to take the task. Andrew McLeod coming off half-back could nearly be my favourite pick of the series so far. His run and dash mixed with class and polish will be an asset and you know he plays well in big games.
 
The mistake I made was taking Travis Boak so early. Not that Trav isn’t a star, I’m more than happy to have him but it was the timing. With such depth and talent in the midfield throughout SA footy, using a top pick wasn’t the best idea, missing on stars like Darren Jarman at positions with less depth.
 
I knew for a fact Daz wanted Chad Cornes so snatching players off him is always good, overall I am happy with the overall outlook considering I was picking second and think my boys have what it takes.

