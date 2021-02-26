Daz and Smithy's draft: South Australia showdown

Join The Roar
Opinion
South Australians are some of, if not the most, passionate footy fans, split between their two teams but who has the best team of Adelaide and Port Adelaide players throughout their AFL histories?
Having 47 players on my draft board heading into this exercise, it was only a reminder of just how fantastic these two teams have been. Barring Port in 2011 and Adelaide’s 2020 seasons, neither team had finished below 14th, had produced champions all throughout and building these teams was probably the most fun out of the three we’ve done so far.
In a minor miracle, Daz gets the number one pick and used it superbly. So, which team was best?
B
Gavin Wanganeen
Rod Jameson
Ben Hart
HB
Nigel Smart
Nathan Bock
Michael Doughty
C
Simon Goodwin
Mark Ricciuto
Mark Bickley
HF
Chad Wingard
Taylor Walker
Stuart Dew
F
Darren Jarman
Tony Modra
Charlie Cameron
R
Sam Jacobs
Scott Thompson
Peter Burgoyne
Int
Josh Francou
Roger James
Andrew Jarman
Bernie Vince
B
Rory Laird
Ben Rutten
Nathan Bassett
HB
Andrew McLeod
Chad Cornes
Graham Johncock
C
Kane Cornes
Patrick Dangerfield
Tyson Edwards
HF
Richard Douglas
Justin Westhoff
Tom Lynch
F
Robbie Gray
Warren Tredrea
Brett Burton
R
Matthew Primus
Travis Boak
Rory Sloane
Int
Dom Cassisi
Ollie Wines
Michael Wilson
Brodie Smith
Pick 1 (Daz): Tony Modra
Pick 2 (Smithy): Warren Tredrea
Pick 3 (Daz): Mark Ricciuto
Pick 4 (Smithy): Andrew McLeod
Pick 5 (Daz): Gavin Wanganeen
Pick 6 (Smithy): Travis Boak
Pick 7 (Daz): Darren Jarman
Pick 8 (Smithy): Robbie Gray
Pick 9 (Daz): Simon Goodwin
Pick 10 (Smithy): Patrick Dangerfield
Pick 11 (Daz): Ben Hart
Pick 12 (Smithy): Chad Cornes
Pick 13 (Daz): Peter Burgoyne
Pick 14 (Smithy): Ben Rutten
Pick 15 (Daz): Nigel Smart
Pick 16 (Smithy): Rory Laird
Pick 17 (Daz): Chad Wingard
Pick 18 (Smithy): Brett Burton
Pick 19 (Daz): Stuart Dew
Pick 20 (Smithy): Richard Douglas
Pick 21 (Daz): Scott Thompson
Pick 22 (Smithy): Tyson Edwards
Pick 23 (Daz): Taylor Walker
Pick 24 (Smithy): Graham Johncock
Pick 25 (Daz): Sam Jacobs
Pick 26 (Smithy): Tom Lynch
Pick 27 (Daz): Mark Bickley
Pick 28 (Smithy): Kane Cornes
Pick 29 (Daz): Michael Doughty
Pick 30 (Smithy): Nathan Bassett
Pick 31 (Daz): Nathan Bock
Pick 32 (Smithy): Rory Sloane
Pick 33 (Daz): Rod Jameson
Pick 34 (Smithy): Justin Westhoff
Pick 35 (Daz): Charlie Cameron
Pick 36 (Smithy): Matthew Primus
Pick 37 (Daz): Josh Francou
Pick 38 (Smithy): Dom Cassisi
Pick 39 (Daz): Roger James
Pick 40 (Smithy): Ollie Wines
Pick 41 (Daz): Andrew Jarman
Pick 42 (Smithy): Michael Wilson
Pick 43 (Daz): Bernie Vince
Pick 44 (Smithy): Brodie Smith
Daz’s Devils
Hallelujah! After being stuck in the evens a couple of times, I’ve finally grabbed the number one pick and didn’t I take it with both hands? ‘Godra’ was a phenomenon in the 90s and from there, simply didn’t look back. With a lot of very good midfielders and after getting Mark Ricciuto at 3 , the mids took a back seat as champions like Wanganeen, Jarman and Hart slotted in next and my favourite: getting Peter Burgoyne before Smithy did, very smugly too, I really enjoyed that.
My forward line is stacked which I absolutely love, I have a mature defence and a strong midfield, in our third draft, I haven’t been more confident that I’ve got the better side here. I am very happy.
What a joy this was to be a part of though, at the end of the day. South Australia have amazing fans, two very good clubs and are as passionate as they are stubborn. Loved it.
Smithy’s Stars
South Australia have a rich footy history and paying respect in the ultimate showdown was a really fun exercise.
I am stoked to have Ben Rutten and Chad Cornes down back as the key posts. Rutten is one of the most underrated key defenders of the 21st century and although Modra will be a handful to say the least, I wouldn’t want anyone but Truck to take the task. Andrew McLeod coming off half-back could nearly be my favourite pick of the series so far. His run and dash mixed with class and polish will be an asset and you know he plays well in big games.
The mistake I made was taking Travis Boak so early. Not that Trav isn’t a star, I’m more than happy to have him but it was the timing. With such depth and talent in the midfield throughout SA footy, using a top pick wasn’t the best idea, missing on stars like Darren Jarman at positions with less depth.
I knew for a fact Daz wanted Chad Cornes so snatching players off him is always good, overall I am happy with the overall outlook considering I was picking second and think my boys have what it takes.