Daz and Smithy's draft: South Australia showdown

South Australians are some of, if not the most, passionate footy fans, split between their two teams but who has the best team of Adelaide and Port Adelaide players throughout their AFL histories?

Having 47 players on my draft board heading into this exercise, it was only a reminder of just how fantastic these two teams have been. Barring Port in 2011 and Adelaide’s 2020 seasons, neither team had finished below 14th, had produced champions all throughout and building these teams was probably the most fun out of the three we’ve done so far.

In a minor miracle, Daz gets the number one pick and used it superbly. So, which team was best?

Daz’s Devils

B

Gavin Wanganeen

Rod Jameson

Ben Hart

HB

Nigel Smart

Nathan Bock

Michael Doughty

C

Simon Goodwin

Mark Ricciuto

Mark Bickley

HF

Chad Wingard

Taylor Walker

Stuart Dew

F

Darren Jarman

Tony Modra

Charlie Cameron

R

Sam Jacobs

Scott Thompson

Peter Burgoyne

Int

Josh Francou

Roger James

Andrew Jarman

Bernie Vince

Smithy’s Stars

B

Rory Laird

Ben Rutten

Nathan Bassett

HB

Andrew McLeod

Chad Cornes

Graham Johncock

C

Kane Cornes

Patrick Dangerfield

Tyson Edwards

HF

Richard Douglas

Justin Westhoff

Tom Lynch

F

Robbie Gray

Warren Tredrea

Brett Burton

R

Matthew Primus

Travis Boak

Rory Sloane

Int

Dom Cassisi

Ollie Wines

Michael Wilson

Brodie Smith

The draft, as it happened

Pick 1 (Daz): Tony Modra

Pick 2 (Smithy): Warren Tredrea

Pick 3 (Daz): Mark Ricciuto

Pick 4 (Smithy): Andrew McLeod

Pick 5 (Daz): Gavin Wanganeen

Pick 6 (Smithy): Travis Boak

Pick 7 (Daz): Darren Jarman

Pick 8 (Smithy): Robbie Gray

Pick 9 (Daz): Simon Goodwin

Pick 10 (Smithy): Patrick Dangerfield

Pick 11 (Daz): Ben Hart

Pick 12 (Smithy): Chad Cornes

Pick 13 (Daz): Peter Burgoyne

Pick 14 (Smithy): Ben Rutten

Pick 15 (Daz): Nigel Smart

Pick 16 (Smithy): Rory Laird

Pick 17 (Daz): Chad Wingard

Pick 18 (Smithy): Brett Burton

Pick 19 (Daz): Stuart Dew

Pick 20 (Smithy): Richard Douglas

Pick 21 (Daz): Scott Thompson

Pick 22 (Smithy): Tyson Edwards

Pick 23 (Daz): Taylor Walker

Pick 24 (Smithy): Graham Johncock

Pick 25 (Daz): Sam Jacobs

Pick 26 (Smithy): Tom Lynch

Pick 27 (Daz): Mark Bickley

Pick 28 (Smithy): Kane Cornes

Pick 29 (Daz): Michael Doughty

Pick 30 (Smithy): Nathan Bassett

Pick 31 (Daz): Nathan Bock

Pick 32 (Smithy): Rory Sloane

Pick 33 (Daz): Rod Jameson

Pick 34 (Smithy): Justin Westhoff

Pick 35 (Daz): Charlie Cameron

Pick 36 (Smithy): Matthew Primus

Pick 37 (Daz): Josh Francou

Pick 38 (Smithy): Dom Cassisi

Pick 39 (Daz): Roger James

Pick 40 (Smithy): Ollie Wines

Pick 41 (Daz): Andrew Jarman

Pick 42 (Smithy): Michael Wilson

Pick 43 (Daz): Bernie Vince

Pick 44 (Smithy): Brodie Smith

A word from the coaches

Daz’s Devils

Hallelujah! After being stuck in the evens a couple of times, I’ve finally grabbed the number one pick and didn’t I take it with both hands? ‘Godra’ was a phenomenon in the 90s and from there, simply didn’t look back. With a lot of very good midfielders and after getting Mark Ricciuto at 3 , the mids took a back seat as champions like Wanganeen, Jarman and Hart slotted in next and my favourite: getting Peter Burgoyne before Smithy did, very smugly too, I really enjoyed that.

My forward line is stacked which I absolutely love, I have a mature defence and a strong midfield, in our third draft, I haven’t been more confident that I’ve got the better side here. I am very happy.

What a joy this was to be a part of though, at the end of the day. South Australia have amazing fans, two very good clubs and are as passionate as they are stubborn. Loved it.

Smithy’s Stars

South Australia have a rich footy history and paying respect in the ultimate showdown was a really fun exercise.



I am stoked to have Ben Rutten and Chad Cornes down back as the key posts. Rutten is one of the most underrated key defenders of the 21st century and although Modra will be a handful to say the least, I wouldn’t want anyone but Truck to take the task. Andrew McLeod coming off half-back could nearly be my favourite pick of the series so far. His run and dash mixed with class and polish will be an asset and you know he plays well in big games.



The mistake I made was taking Travis Boak so early. Not that Trav isn’t a star, I’m more than happy to have him but it was the timing. With such depth and talent in the midfield throughout SA footy, using a top pick wasn’t the best idea, missing on stars like Darren Jarman at positions with less depth.



I knew for a fact Daz wanted Chad Cornes so snatching players off him is always good, overall I am happy with the overall outlook considering I was picking second and think my boys have what it takes.

