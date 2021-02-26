Harness racing selections: Friday, February 26

There are two meetings to look at on Friday, with Albion Park and Geelong the focus, headlined by the Geelong Rocket.

Below are the best bets for the respective programs.

Albion Park

Best bet: Race 1, No. 1 – Gopati

He has let punters down in two Australian runs, but it could be third time lucky for him here. He looks a good thing. He was brave in defeat here last Friday after sitting parked. He fought on really well to be beaten by only five metres. From the pole he looks the leader and thus looks the winner.

Next-best bet: Race 5, No. 1 – Aye Aye Captain

he doesn’t have the best of winning strike rates, but I think he’s going well enough to beat these, especially with the barrier. I’m forgiving of his past couple of results. He just hasn’t been able to get the rub of the green from tricky gates but was nonetheless far from disgraced on both runs. He gets a perfect gate this time around and is clearly the one to beat.

Value bet: Race 4, No. 8 – Jansson

He’s more of a 1×3 play at decent odds. He contested a first-round heat of this series last Friday and returned a pass mark. As usual, he was fast off the tape but was then asked to sit without cover. He stuck on well enough to run fifth. If he can get a more economical run this time around, he might well run a positive race at odds.

Geelong

Best bet: Race 3, No. 3 – Flying Jo

I’m pretty confident this mare can get the job done. She’s been very good in her two runs back from a spell, resuming with a win in Melton before making a sustained run from off the speed there again and just missing out. She now has a front line barrier to use. She has gate speed and should lead and prove hard to run down.

Next-best bet: Race 6, No. 5 – Eureka

Mach Dan is the best horse in the race and has trialled up super well in readiness for his return, but Eureka has the race fitness. He absolutely smashed the clock when winning first up in Melton, clocking a sizzling 1:52.6 mile rate. Mach Dan two back went at 1:54.8 when winning, so on times Eureka is certainly up to this level, and with brilliant gate speed he can find the front and run a big race.

Value bet: Race 7, No. 4 – Calculating Dancer

Hopefully we can get near double figures for him in the last race. Has had a few chances to break the maiden tag but hasn’t been far away of late, placing at his past two, both in Melton. In those runs he drew awkwardly, but he’s drawn four here. He has enough gate speed to cross and then potentially hand up to Mea Culpa. From there he’s run of the race and last look.