Sydney racing selections: Randwick tips for Saturday, February 27

There’s a whiff of carnival time in the air at Randwick this Saturday, with two Group 1s highlighting a nice card.

The track? With good weather predicted, I’m doing form thinking the surface will be soft six or so after the midweek deluge (maybe better), which is particularly important in the Chipping Norton Stakes, with a couple of mud larks taking on Kolding, a noted dry-tracker.

Last week was a nice return to the right side of the ledger. I am sticking to ten units across a very competitive card, with no bet in the Highway allowing a sleep in.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

2020-21 season (since 1 August)

Outlay: 366 units

Return: 453.0 units

Stats are based on one unit being equal to a $1 win bet, New South Wales dividends. See the comments for any changes based on scratchings or track condition.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 2 – 6 Hilal (one unit)

Yep, I’m having a crack at the two-year-old races. Hilal flew late in his maiden win and could stamp himself as the real deal in this. This horse was on soft going so a tick there. Shaquero and Head of State both look class from Team Waller and are likely Slipper-bound as well.

Race 3 – 5 Four Moves Ahead (one unit)

Sarge looks to have a good one with Four Moves Ahead. She did all the work on debut, even seeming to lose her legs a bit around the turn, but then bolted when steadied in the last 200 for a big win on heavy. I won’t go too hard with limited exposed form but she’s the one to watch.

Race 4 – 9 Brave Song (two units)

That’s me with the super sopper trying to dry the Randwick track for this boy. Brave Song hasn’t won from seven goes on soft surfaces, but if we get to a five range he has form that is right up to this. At the weights and the price I’ll back him at soft six. I’ve found a few okay runs going back a while with sting out. His recent runs (albeit on firm surfaces down south) are excellent carrying weight and with 53.5 kilos he should be coming at them late. Trumbull’s October win was excellent and at his best he goes close.

Race 5 – 5 Bam’s On Fire (two units)

The dual-nominated Bam’s On Fire will run at Randwick rather than Flemington, which I’m reading as a sign that Team Maher/Eustace think their girl is right up to this. She was okay from the back first-up. If she starts well she should press forward here and should give a sight. The give in the track is perfect. Sweet Deal is taking on 1400 metres fresh. If ready, her numbers are great and she’s the big danger.

Race 6 – 1 Kolding (one unit)

This is a cracking edition of the Chipping Norton! So much depends on the surface. If it gets to a soft five or even six I’m with Kolding. He’s a superstar, loves the mile at HQ and has been very good this prep considering track conditions and distances. He has won an Epsom and a Bill Ritchie on soft. He’s not hopeless. In saying that, if it’s still a soft seven, it’s Colette. She flew fresh and might be the next big thing, and is five from five on soft or heavy going. Verry Elleegant is another gun who loves the sting out but I have Colette beating her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 7 – 3 Dame Giselle (one unit)

I’ve tossed and turned but have to stick with my spring moneymaker Dame Giselle. She was great in the Inglis in a run that was a bit disjointed, she started well but rushed back at the risk of being caught wide from a bad gate. She ran on well and was very honest, all things considered. Against the girls at set weights, 1400 and soft are no issues and the price is good. It’s a good race, Montefilia might want a mile but is a Group 1 winner, Away Game is running well, Every Rose won last time, La Mexicana keeps winning in Melbourne…

Race 8 – 12 Dame Kiri (one unit)

Yes, Dame Kiri again! She’s kept turning up without quite getting the chocolates recently, including an excellent fourth last time, when up in grade behind Shared Ambition, who was second in a Group 2 last weekend. Dame Kiri stacks up well time-wise compared to Sky Lab, whose mile was about half a second slower on the same day three weeks ago. Great Horse looks a good’un and has the 2000 metre form. He’s a worry. Kaapfever gets in well weight wise. California Longbow was good carrying weight to win last time. Good luck.

Race 9 – 10 Liberty Sun (one unit)

I’m happy to finish with Liberty Sun at double-figure odds. He should be able to lead from Zakat, and might give a good kick with no weight on his back. Epic Dan at even bigger odds isn’t the worst down on the limit. Poetic Charmer goes in the quaddie as well.

Good luck and good punting. Please feel free to send through your best tips including the tough card at Flemington.