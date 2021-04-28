Let the Broncos rebuild begin!

Manly’s cap is messy with Tom and Jake Trbojevic both on big money and because of this they could part ways with DCE.
Daly signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the Titans in 2015 but later reneged on the deal and only two years ago there were rumours of him signing with the Broncos.
The Maroons captain has not started well this year, but his legacy could be secured by rebuilding the Broncos into a premiership threat.
Cameron Munster
It would be irresponsible for the Broncos to not pick up the phone and inquire about Cameron Munster. A deal worth $6.5 million dollars for five years would get done.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If another Brisbane team comes in, I won’t say no to going back home,” Munster told News Corp.
“I do see myself moving to Queensland after football and if a second Brisbane team comes in, I could go back earlier than expected.
Why wait? Why let him go to the other Brisbane team when you can go out and sign him yourself. This is a bloke who is currently on $850,000 per year and is off contract at the end of 2022. He has also stated previously that he wants to play his football at fullback.
For him to play for the Broncos he would be the King of Brisbane for financial opportunities and set up for life.
Dave Donaghy, you have a previous relationship with Munster: get the deal done.
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Josh Papalii
Josh Papalii for the last two years has been considered the best front rower in the world and, as an Ipswich kid, he has previously been reported as wanting to go back to Queensland.
So Brisbane should get on the front foot and sign him. He still has at least three good years left.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith once again been rumored to sign with the Broncos and Kevin Walters has publicly stated that he is interested in the ‘Cheese’. He is currently stuck behind Harry Grant as the hooker at the Storm and the Broncos are crying out for a solid number 9.
His salary is fitting, $700,000 is the going rate for an international hooker and for the Broncos to rebuild they need a bloke like Smith.
Keegan Hipgrave
A former Bronco, Hipgrave signed with the Eels at the end of last season from the Titans but is not starting consistently at Parramatta, and the Broncos need a player like him.
Hipgrave has grit and grunt and would change the way Brisbane play.
Anthony Milford (Manly)
It’s safe to say Milford will no longer be a Bronco past 2021 and at this point that it is hard to find a club will sign him.
In saying that, Milford was linked to two Sydney clubs and even though the report did not state the exact clubs, Des Hasler has a knack of pulling players out of the doldrums and pulling them into line.
If he does go to Manly it would be as a bench utility. He will not command a million dollars a season. probably $300,000, but Hasler may be make this stone into a diamond.
Matt Lodge (Penrith)
The Penrith junior who is on a reported salary of $700,000 a year is on the chopping block. Brisbane will have to chew some of his salary but there is a lot of upside for the Panthers if they sign Lodge on $500,000.
Thomas Flegler (Cowboys)
Flegler has not lived up to the hype which was created before he debuted and the banana farmer from Tully looks set to have to find another club.
The Cowboys were interested in him before he signed with the Broncos, and Todd Payten has publicly stated they’re looking for another middle forward to bolster their pack.
Tevita Pangai Jr (Roosters)
Pangai was rumored in 2019 to be signing with Chooks, so much so he was reportedly offered dinner at Trent Robinson’s house. Even last year, he was reportedly calling other clubs about a possible release (one being the Roosters).
The shoe might be on the other foot this time, with the Broncos maybe looking for Tevita to go elsewhere and the Roosters are the perfect club.
Tevita Pangai Jr (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Jamayne Isaako (?)
I don’t believe Jamayne Issako is the future of the club, he’s not a fullback nor an A-grade winger. The Cronulla junior may find his way back there or play rugby in his homeland.
Brodie Croft (Super League)
I cannot see another club needing his services. Off to England for Brodie.
Jake Turpin (Bulldogs)
Turpin is solid but like Tom Dearden, the Broncos don’t need to experiment with the experienced.
The Bulldogs need a hooker like Turpin who is able to bust his gut for 80 minutes. Linked to the Dogs back in 2019, he will stroll into their 9 jersey.
Tesi Niu (Titans)
Niu has loads of potential but he has defensive lapses in him and is better suited at the Titans, where he was rumored to be heading in 2020 as a package deal with David Fifita.
The rest
Jesse Arthars (Super League or ISC)
Keenan Palasia (Super League or ISC)
Cory Paix (Super League or ISC)
Richie Kennar (Super League or ISC)
Tyson Gamble (Super League or ISC)
Ethan Bullemor?)
Kobe Hetherington (Super League or ISC)
Alex Glenn (retire)
I was first introduced to ‘hoomi’ behaviour years ago, having a few after-work beers with some friends who were police officers. The conversation turned to how each workday went and they described one incident that has stuck with me for the best part of 30 years. They were in a marked police car following a […]
The Brisbane Broncos are undoubtedly in the process of a huge rebuild. Kevin Walters is not the issue, though it would help for him to get into the boys a bit more. It’s the team itself that’s the real issue. This week will be season defining for this reason. As we all know, the halves […]