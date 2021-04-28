Let the Broncos rebuild begin!

The Brisbane Broncos are no longer the Brisbane Broncos of old, who won comp after comp and lured player after player.

Now, as much my rebuild plan is pie in the sky stuff, the Broncos must get back to the top quick.

Brisbane Broncos 2022

1. Cameron Munster (1,300,000)

2. Corey Oates (450K)

3. Herbie Farnworth (300K)

4. Xavier Coates (500K)

5. David Mead (115K)

6. Kotoni Staggs (700K)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans © (1,000,000)

8. Rhys Kennedy (115K)

9. Brandon Smith (700K)

10. Payne Haas (500K)

11. Keegan Hipgrave (115K)

12. Brendan Piakura (400K)

13. John Asiata (115K)

14. Danny Levi (115K)

15. Patrick Carrigan (200K)

16. Josh Papalii (600K)

17. Jordan Riki (250K)

Manly’s cap is messy with Tom and Jake Trbojevic both on big money and because of this they could part ways with DCE.

Daly signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the Titans in 2015 but later reneged on the deal and only two years ago there were rumours of him signing with the Broncos.

The Maroons captain has not started well this year, but his legacy could be secured by rebuilding the Broncos into a premiership threat.

Cameron Munster

It would be irresponsible for the Broncos to not pick up the phone and inquire about Cameron Munster. A deal worth $6.5 million dollars for five years would get done.

“If another Brisbane team comes in, I won’t say no to going back home,” Munster told News Corp.

“I do see myself moving to Queensland after football and if a second Brisbane team comes in, I could go back earlier than expected.

Why wait? Why let him go to the other Brisbane team when you can go out and sign him yourself. This is a bloke who is currently on $850,000 per year and is off contract at the end of 2022. He has also stated previously that he wants to play his football at fullback.

For him to play for the Broncos he would be the King of Brisbane for financial opportunities and set up for life.

Dave Donaghy, you have a previous relationship with Munster: get the deal done.

Josh Papalii

Josh Papalii for the last two years has been considered the best front rower in the world and, as an Ipswich kid, he has previously been reported as wanting to go back to Queensland.

So Brisbane should get on the front foot and sign him. He still has at least three good years left.

Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith once again been rumored to sign with the Broncos and Kevin Walters has publicly stated that he is interested in the ‘Cheese’. He is currently stuck behind Harry Grant as the hooker at the Storm and the Broncos are crying out for a solid number 9.

His salary is fitting, $700,000 is the going rate for an international hooker and for the Broncos to rebuild they need a bloke like Smith.

Keegan Hipgrave

A former Bronco, Hipgrave signed with the Eels at the end of last season from the Titans but is not starting consistently at Parramatta, and the Broncos need a player like him.

Hipgrave has grit and grunt and would change the way Brisbane play.