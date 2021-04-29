The AFL has officially denied Port Adelaide's prison bars jersey request

Port Adelaide’s request to wear their historical ‘prison bars’ kit has been rejected by the AFL.

The Power wanted to wear the black-and-white striped guernsey in their two matches against city rivals Adelaide this season.

But the AFL has cited an almost 25-year-old edict in denying the request.

When Port entered the AFL in 1997 they were prevented from using the prison bars jumper, worn by the club in the SANFL, amid opposition from Collingwood who maintain the design is too similar to their own guernsey.

But last year, the AFL, Port and Collingwood agreed the Power, in their 150th year, could wear the prison bars jumper in a one-off match against the Crows.

“That agreement, signed by all parties, stipulated the guernsey was specifically approved for Port Adelaide’s use only for that single match in 2020,” the AFL said in a statement on Thursday.

“And Collingwood’s approval did not bind it with respect to any other future proposals … in respect of the guernsey.

“Collingwood … has made it clear that, at this time, it does not agree to further use of the guernsey by PAFC.

“On that basis, and consistent with the arrangements that have applied to all previous instances of use of the prison bar guernsey by Port Adelaide since the club joined the AFL (i.e. with the approval of the AFL and Collingwood) the AFL does not grant permission for the guernsey to be worn.”

