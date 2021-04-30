A-League player ratings: Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets continued their road trip in Melbourne against the high flying Melbourne City, their first home fixture since that fateful night two weeks ago.

A high octane press from the City blues was met by a stoic Newcastle defence as Nabbout dazzled in the heart of the forward-line, with City continuing their destruction of teams in the competition with a comfortable 3-1 victory at home.

The second half blitz from Melbourne City is a sight we are all used to as the floodgates opened following a rare yet tidy finish from Scott Jamieson. Jamie Maclaren later added their third as Newcastle looked sluggish and dejected when moving the ball within the heart of the midfield, yet they grabbed a consolation goal through soon to be Wanderer Steven Ugarkovic, capitalising off some poor ball movement by City.

Connor Metcalfe and Craig None were deemed continual threats across the entire fixture despite their lack of distinct goalscoring contributions. Ultimately City continue to prove themselves as a dominant force with the early season worries now rendered a distant memory.

Melbourne City

Scott Galloway: 8.5

The captain leads from the back in an effective manner as he closed down Valentino Yuel and Jason Hoffman with ease. Scott then made a weaving run courtesy of a wonderfully executed one-two, rifling into the back of the net off the post. The well-travelled Australian is truly at home.

Jamie Maclaren: 7.5

Despite being relatively quiet in the first half, he added to his mind-boggling season tally in the second half through a well-placed assist from Andrew Nabbout. With 20 goals for the season, surely a European move beckons once again for the former Blackburn product?

Craig Noone: 7

The Englishman provided a nearly inch-perfect cross to the feet of Andrew Nabbout as he struck just wide of the goal. His clearest chance within the first half occurred in the 18th minute as he cut inside in the 18-yard box, shooting just wide of the goal. Deployed as a diverse winger under the stewardship of Patrick Kisnorbo, he is having an outstanding campaign.

Andrew Nabbout: 8.5

Nabbout was superb off the ball, utilising the strength he possesses to beat his marker on the ball. The interchange with Craig Noone was utilised to full effect, providing plenty of width as he traversed through the Newcastle defence. 33 minutes in he drifted down the left flank, cut inside and struck it beautifully.

However, a strong Topor Stanley deflection brought City their first of the evening. He later added an assist to Maclaren through a well-timed ball while under pressure from the Newcastle defence.

Connor Metcalfe: 7.5

Metcalfe’s dazzling form continued as he was drifted into space for an early shot on goal. He tended to roam from his position at times, playing up the field in many stages of play.

Another half volley he struck hit the right post early into the contest. He possessed an aura of confidence, moving the ball with aplomb.

Newcastle Jets

Matthew Millar: 6.5

The Shrewsbury loan returnee was afforded arguably one of the two most threatening chances on goal while roaming into the forward line, however, he failed to demonstrate the final touch needed.

Steven Ugarkovic: 7

He tucked away a nice finish in the second half, proving his credentials as an outstanding and resilient holding midfielder.