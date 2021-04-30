Dave Wessels’ tenure at the Melbourne Rebels has come to an end after he resigned as head coach of the franchise.

Wessels’s decision is effective immediately, meaning he will not coach the Rebels in the upcoming Super Rugby Trans-Tasman season.

Wessels took over as head coach of the Melbourne side at the start of 2018 after previously leading the Western Force prior to their axing from Super Rugby. However, after missing the Super Rugby AU finals this year, he said it was time to pass the role onto someone new.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve reflected a lot and I feel the time is right to pass the baton to someone else,” Wessels said in a statement released at lunchtime on Friday.

“Living in Melbourne and coaching the Melbourne Rebels has been a wonderful experience. I’ve learnt an incredible amount, built some really strong friendships and I feel confident that I am leaving the club in a really good place.

“When I was first appointed interim head coach at the Western Force I had the final three games of the 2016 season to start leading and preparing the club for the future. It gave me the opportunity to gain some valuable experience and test myself without the full responsibility of the job. I would like to give someone else that same opportunity; to test themselves and grow for the next phase in the club’s journey.”

MORE TO COME…