Will Bennett take Reynolds to the Broncos?

There is some suggestion South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds will appear in different colours in 2022.

It has been reported the club has offered him a one-year contract, however his management has rejected the offer and he is seeking a two-year or three-year deal to finish his career.

Reynolds is an outstanding player and is disappointed the Rabbitohs are only looking for a one-year extension to his contract after his service and current form. His age has been cited and the salary cap is a real factor in securing current stars and emerging talent at the Bunnies.

In Thursday night’s clash against the Canberra Raiders, Reynolds displayed outstanding talent and skills to take the Rabbitohs to seven wins on the trot. The Rabbitohs are seven from eight in 2021.

The 2012 Dally M rookie of the year is 30 years old and just like his counterpart Benji Marshall, he is not giving up and his statistics are evidence he is in the fight for the long haul.

Against the spirited Raiders outfit he achieved over 400 kicking metres, kicked seven goals and was prominent in attack and defence. This is the picture of a class player regardless of who you support or his age.

It has been touted the star halfback is linked to the Sharks. It is also reported the South Sydney junior would take unders to stay at his local club. However he is in great demand.

Master coach Wayne Bennett has been linked to the Brisbane Broncos as a coaching director in 2022. This could be a strategic move and would take a lot of pressure off coach Kevin Walters.

As history has shown, Wayne Bennett, now 71 years old, likes to take certain players under his wing.

For example he blooded Darius Boyd into first grade at the Broncos and won a premiership and then took the fullback to the Dragons where he won another premiership, then onto the Knights and then back to the Broncos.

There is surely a pattern and if Bennett was to return to the Broncos there is every chance he could poach a few elite players who would be proud to link up with the master coach.

The cap is a big determining factor, however the Broncos have room to negotiate as they will not re-sign Anthony Milford and have just lost Tom Dearden. This will free up enough money to go after a top-shelf half.

So even if Reynolds only has a couple of years of service left in him, he is still outstanding value – not to mention the effect he can have on fellow players and emerging talent like Tyson Gamble.

Will Bennett take Reynolds to Brisbane like he courted Boyd? It’s not out of the question. In fact it is very likely.

Watch this space.

