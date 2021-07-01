‘I want the bars full at Moore Park': Coleman’s bold plan for the Waratahs

New Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has a reputation for being humble and open, a grassroots warrior who had a different pathway to the top of the game from most of his contemporaries.

And it’s not hard to see what his players and staff like about him, after a warm, engaging and expansive media briefing following his announcement to the job on Thursday.

Speaking to a handful of rugby reporters via Zoom from Staples Centre, where the LA based coach was watching the Clippers’ NBA Playoff loss, he outlined his non negotiables for Waratahs players this year, covered potential recruitment, paid tribute to his late father’s lessons that paved his way and said he wants to bring the buzz back to NSW rugby.

“I am really humbled and super excited for this opportunity and it’s a long time coming,” said Coleman, who returns to the Waratahs having been an assistant coach there straight out of University 25 years ago.

“It’s a big thing for me and a big thing for my family and particularly for my dad Greg who’s not with us any more – he’d be pretty proud to see that I stuck at it.

“It’s a good signal for my team and hopefully for how my team will play that they’ll stick at it, be persistent, be resilient.”

Taking over the Waratahs at an all-time low is probably a blessing for a man who highlighted his success with teams going through tough times.

“As I explained to the interview committee there are nine teams I’ve taken over – three of them were dead last, three of them were second last and three were startup teams,” said Coleman.

“Over time I’ve had a bit of experience in building something from nothing or rebuilding something that’s broken.”

Time will tell if he can work his magic again, but from a messaging point of view to fans, Thursday was an encouraging start.

Here’s the highlights of Coleman’s media debut as Waratahs coach:

On leaving LA Giltinis where he was under contract

“I can’t thank Adam Gilchrist the owner enough. Legally I’m still contracted there for a couple more years so he’s been really gracious in allowing me to leave and pursue this.

“He’s a New South Wales boy himself and wants to see the Waratahs do well.

“It’s mixed emotions for everyone. It’s mixed for him, it’s mixed for our GM Adam Freier.

“Adam and I started working out on this project in LA 12 months ago and we built it from the ground up.

“It’s bittersweet and obviously the sweet outweighs the bitter otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it.

“Telling the group [I was leaving] was tough. We handpicked 35 blokes from around the world to come here and do this job in LA so to get up in front of them – I’m a pretty emotional guy and wear my heart on the sleeve a bit – so to tell them I was moving off was really tough but they got it.

“They stood up and clapped at the end and there was a lot of man love in the room. From my side I think I leave with their blessing.

“You never know where the wind blows in rugby and I’d happily come back here one day and bring the family, which was what the original plan was.”

On missing out when he applied previously

“I wasn’t upset last time – I obviously wasn’t good enough.

“People make decisions about who they put in place. Everyday I make decisions on players and staff and that’s part of it so no I wasn’t upset it all.

“People have got to make decisions for what type they believe are the right reasons. Did I not think about applying [this time]? It was a funny one because I was super happy here and no one likes to walk out on a contract, but I felt like I was a good chance and I had people encouraging me to do it.

“I said it to the interview panel and I’ll say it here again – I don’t want to get to be a 70 year-old barfly in my home town South West Rocks and look back with any regrets. I didn’t want to be that guy sitting there in 15 years or 20 years going ‘I could have done this or I could have done that’.

“I’d prefer to have a crack at something and fail than not apply.

“I know there are some people and I don’t know if it’s their ego or reputation get in the way where unless they were going to win something they don’t want to compete in it. I had no guarantees of winning this job but that’s how I’m built. I prefer to have a go and see what happens.

On the Waratahs recruitment and finding ‘rough diamonds’

“First and foremost, what I’m looking to do is get an understanding of the players. I’m starting to talk to a lot of people – players, staff – get a feel for what did work and what didn’t work.

“There are people’s livelihoods on the line here, particularly around assistant staff. I’ve been in that position myself so first and foremost before I get onto the list I’ve got to get the assistant staff sorted and get the right people around me.

“There is a little bit of recruitment to be done but a good proportion and a majority of the squad is locked in and a good majority of that is good young players who are going to be better for the experiences and the hardships they went through this year.

“A big segment of my role will be around nurturing and rebuilding those guys’ confidence. I’m looking to get them back on track and obviously with my in-depth knowledge of Sydney and Australian rugby there are some potentially some rough diamonds out there who haven’t been uncovered and I’ll get on to figuring out if they fit into where we’re at.

“I’ve got no doubt that turning the Waratahs around is going to be a harder job than turning around Warringah, not that they were in a bad spot, but Gordon were battling a bit when I got there.

“I started digging into the exact numbers – how many New South Wales born and raised players go on and make Super Rugby debuts at other teams? If I can stop and stem that flow then our talent ID and coaching programs are getting better.

“I sympathise with the Waratahs organisation in that it’s got the biggest catchment of players. I worked with the Brumbies for three years and one of my jobs was effectively to take pot-shots at the Waratahs and pick off their best kids, when I was recruiting guys like Scott Sio, Michael Hooper, those sorts of guys.

“Sydney is a strong rugby community there are a lot of experts out there and I’m sure there are a lot of people that are happy to take pot shots at the organisation about talent that slipped away but that’s in the past, it won’t be happening anymore.

How the LA stint has helped him

“Building the roster from zero, building the team recruiting I know what I need and I know what I like in a team but as far as pure coaching having to deliver to Matt Giteau and Ashley Cooper and Dave Dennis – three guys who I was in awe of as players – has definitely sharpened my axe. A: they don’t suffer fools and B : you’ve got to be on point, you’ve got to know your stuff you’ve got to collaborate, you’ve got to lead, you’ve got to be authoritarian at different times.

“So I’m definitely coming back from this stint better and more confident because I feel in this last six months I’ve got those three believing in me and pulling on the rope in the same direction. If anything it’s just given me more confidence when I go back and work with Michael Hooper and the Wallabies we have in the group. I’m confident I know what I’m doing now.

What he will demand from his players

“How I did it with Gordon was all around a ‘no quit’ philosophy. You’ve got to have a bunch of fighters, really.

“That will be the first thing I try to instill – a ‘no quit’ attitude. It’s not going to be all strawberries and roses in year one. We are going to have our hard days.

“I think I can galvanise the group to become mentally stronger. There are some ploys you can invest in that will get guys competing to win.

“Talent Is important but there is a lot of talent in that roster already. Obviously a bit of it is underdeveloped but if you’re going to be playing for the Waratahs next year under me you’ve got to have a no quit attitude.

“You’ve got to be positive guy, you’ve got to want to have fun and bounce into work with a smile on your face and want to invest and be emotional about the team and what we’re doing.

“If you do those things you’ll get on well with me and that will benefit the team.

“I’ve never had trouble getting blokes together. I can organise a good time pretty quick.

“That whole fun aspect is massive. Where I sit now my office is above the team room and the players’ lounge and I feel I’ve got the joint humming when there’s laughter.

“If the boys are waking up out of bed and thinking ‘fuck I’ve got to go to training’ you know you’re not doing something right.

“If they’re coming in and they’ve got a spring in their step and they’re high fiving and laughing with practical jokes going on and banter, I reckon there’s a massive correlation between that and success.

“The difference these days to when I started footy is back then we peer pressured and bullied people into being the same. If you didn’t drink beer if you didn’t swear, you are ostracized.

“This day and age, and I’ve grown overtime, it’s a maturity to appreciate people of all shapes and sizes and creed, race, sexuality whatever it might be.

“I’m very good at getting people together and getting other people within the group to appreciate other people’s differences.

“I’d like to think I can facilitate people to get on the same page together and appreciate each other.”

On salary cap assurances

“There haven’t been a lot of discussions. I’m just getting my head around that. I work with a salary cap here and at Shute Shield there were budgets and a player point system that was a quasi sort of cap.

“The organisation are confident do they’ll be able to spend the money they need to, and I don’t see any issue with that at all. A bloke’s word is good enough for me.”

On the response to his appointment

“The response has been extensive. The phone has been running hot, it’s pretty cool.

I’ve had people I haven’t heard from in 20 to 25 years reaching out, kids I coached back in those days are reaching out.

“That side of it has been really humbling and makes you understand how important this job is. It’s Australia’s biggest rugby province so people want it to do well.

“There are cynics out there who enjoy taking pot shots at it and putting shit on people in the organisation but for the most part we want a team we can cheer and be proud of.

“I remember the early 2000s when the Sydney Football Stadium was full every night and it was the hottest ticket in town. Sydney people will get behind us if we start delivering.

“I’ve had more clubs than Tiger Woods so I know most of the people around the traps at Shute Shield and the beauty of rugby is 95per cent of rugby people are good people.

“I like to think I’ve got some trust to start with. I’ve got to work hard to keep that trust. I’ve got to connect, show I’m unbiased. I’d like to think the common folk, the grassroots people out there will have a connection with me.

“I didn’t go to a private school. I didn’t even play rugby at school, I was a leaguie. I sort of jumped on late.

“I didn’t come through the traditional pathways either as a player or a coach so I’d like to think that people warm to that friendliness, and that knock-about nature.

“I’m from humble beginnings I will always stay humble and I appreciate the people and respect their time and I love some of the people I’ve met at some of the different Shute Shield clubs – the gear stewards, the strappers all those sorts of salt of the earth rugby people.

“I’ve got visions of us being in that brand new stadium with a place full and going off and people full of passion for our team. All those bars around Moore Park filling up with people as they come in after games. That’s my vision, that’s my dream I’m pushing towards.”

On what his dad taught him

“My biggest mentor was my dad. My dad was an old school rugby league guy. He left Western Sydney as a Penrith Panthers player and went to coach at an all indigenous club in Kempsey.

“I grew up in a school that was predominantly indigenous kids, played all my football with indigenous kids. My dad was just a salt of the earth man who gave his time to people whether it be in rugby surf club.

“A lot of the lessons that he would teach you when you were young a lot of saying that he had that he didn’t hit home until I become an adult.

“He passed when he was 56 so he was young but he had me at 17 so we had a great long relationship.

“I’ve got four brothers and we were all into our footy and our surf club and our cricket and our swimming and we all left with really good work ethic.

“The interesting thing is that all four brothers are football coaches now all in varying levels. I have one brother who coaches the Hunter team in the Shute Shield, another who coaches a rugby league team out in Forbes and another who coaches our hometown rugby league team in South West Rocks.

“There was something in the water or something he instilled in it that we love giving back and coaching. He had a million sayings but the biggest one was ‘earn your beer’. Once you’ve done a good day or trained hard, or \you performed well on the field, it was time to relax and celebrate. That’s how a l good team bonds.

“My mum is still up there in South West Rocks and it’s a pretty emotional time for her and me. Until recently, she ran the newsagency in South West Rocks and is the world’s greatest gossip. If you’re going to buy the paper there she’d chew your ear off.

“She’d be really proud of me. And dad would be looking down real proud.”