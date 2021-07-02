Harness racing selections: Friday, 2 July

There are two meetings to look at on Friday, with Mildura and Melton getting my focus.

Mildura

Best bet – Race 2, No. 3: I’m Loki

He has been somewhat disappointing since coming over from Western Australia, but he finds a very thin race this time around. He was far from disgraced earlier this week in a strong Maryborough race, the depth being far greater than what he faces here. He should be able to find the front and prove too good.

Next best bet – Race 4, No. 1: Guptas Cullen

It’s a first run for the new camp here, and I think it can be a winning debut. This guy is getting on in years but has been far from disgraced at metro level recently. He drops miles in depth here and does his best racing from the front, so with the pole he should get every chance in front.

Value bet – Race 5, No. 1: Star Shine

This filly hasn’t exactly set the world on fire in two runs at the track, but if she does everything right, I think she will be in with a shout at odds. The rub of the green didn’t go her way last time out at Charlton after getting back in the run. If she can hold a forward spot from the pole, she’ll be in this as a knockout chance.

Melton

Best bet – Race 4, No. 1: Elleker Hanover

This is a bit of a step up in grade and depth for this former West Australian mare, but the Hargreaves camp are flying with these ex-West Australian pacers. This girl has had two runs for the camp, winning in good style at Bendigo last time out. This is a harder assignment, but she’s drawn the pole, so I think she’ll hold a forward spot and take beating at the end.

Next best bet – Race Two Number 9 Ample Power

He was beaten at Winx odds last time out, but I reckon with a sit he’ll be more effective. That last-start defeat came at Stawell, and he just went way too keen in front and was left a sitting shot for those behind. If he relaxes better in the run here, based on his prior form he’ll be too good.

Value bet – Race Ten Number 1 The Regulator

I’m happy to speck this guy each way in the get out. Being a maiden race, the depth is more often than not on the thin side. I thought this guy was good from the back at Charlton last time, spotting them a big start and making up ground. He can hold the lead from the pole and run a bold race.