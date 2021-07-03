The Roar
RA sweats on Wallabies Test crowd decision
AAP
6 hours ago
Just days out from the Wallabies’ opening Test against France, Rugby Australia still doesn’t know if spectators will be allowed to attend the relocated match in Brisbane.

With the Queensland government extending the Brisbane coronavirus lockdown on Friday for at least another day, Rugby Australia confirmed the match would go ahead at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

It’s planning special offers on tickets for the match, which was moved from Sydney – if a crowd is allowed.

RA officials will have their fingers crossed as ticket sales from the three-Test France series were expected to provide a big shot of much-needed funds for the national body.

CEO Andy Marinos said a decision on the timing for the release of first Test tickets “as soon as practical” with guidance from Queensland’s Chief Health Officer.

If crowds are permitted, everyone attending the event will need to check in using the QR codes at the venue.

“To fans across Australia, we’re thinking of you during this time and I know the team is desperate to get out there and make you proud of their performance on the field,” Marinos said.

“We really appreciate your patience.”

