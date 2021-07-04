It’s time for Queensland to go all-in for Origin 3

With back-to-back home-game losses in Games 1 and 2, a massive 76 points conceded, and just a solitary converted try on the board, it doesn’t take a genius to conclude that Queensland need to do something different in game 3, which kicks off on Wednesday week.

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is not only the definition of insanity, but will also be unacceptable to Queensland supporters.

The Maroons find themselves in one of the deepest holes since the Origin concept kicked off, and rather than just tinker around with the team, it’s time for them to go all-in, disrupt the Blues’ game plan, and try to salvage something from the series.

So what do they need to do? Well, first of all, what can they do? They can’t change coach Paul Green at this late hour, even if he was the problem. They can’t change the fact that Game 3 won’t be in Queensland, and they won’t have a home ground crowd behind them.

They can’t change the list of eligible players, just ask Ronaldo Mulitalo about that one. And they can’t change the fact that some of their key players are injured, including Reece Walsh, Harry Grant and Reed Mahoney.

But what they can do is go all-in for Game 3 and pick a team that will play with the passion needed to either take down their seemingly superior opponents, or at the very least put up a competitive showing and regain some pride and momentum for next year’s series. The key improvements that they need to make for Game 3 are:

1. Improve their edge defence on both sides of the field. The NSW outside backs had a field day against players who either couldn’t make a basic defensive read or just didn’t put in the effort.

2. Improve their attack. Queensland had limited scoring opportunities in Games 1 and 2 and failed to convert those opportunities that presented themselves. Attack is the best means of defence after all.

Here’s the team Queensland should select for Origin 3.

Fullback – AJ Brimson

Brimson simply has to play fullback as, like the NSW back five, he is a threat to the defence from anywhere on the field. Brimson’s explosive pace, broken-field running and strong carries from his own line have been sorely missed in the series so far.

Valentine Homes has had his chances and failed to impress, and is better suited to the wing. Kalyn Ponga, while certainly an option, may be better utilised elsewhere in the team. And Reece Walsh is injured.

Wings – Valentine Holmes and Corey Thompson

Neither Kyle Feldt nor Xavier Coates looked convincing in Games 1 and 2 and were heavily targeted by the NSW attack. In addition, they both failed to take their opportunities in attack.

Holmes is a far better winger than he is a fullback, as evidenced by his 17 tries for Australia and nine for Queensland when playing on the wing. Wing has been a real problem for Queensland this series, and Holmes is part of the solution.

Corey Thompson is made for Origin and could be Queensland’s answer to Brian To’o. Injury has limited his time on the field this year but in his eight appearances, he has seven tries, 45 tackle breaks and averages around 180 running metres. He knows how to score a try, is a strong ball carrier and can defend.

Centres – Kalyn Ponga and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Kurt Capewell and Dane Gagai have both been disappointing as centres in the series so far and have been owned by their opponents Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell.

Neither have the speed or agility to shut down their opponents in defence, nor could either of them run out of sight on a dark night. It’s time to play the NSW card and pick a couple of talented fullbacks in the centres.

Kalyn Ponga could be just the man to create some opportunities for the Queensland right-side attack, and he has the skills to handle the positional change. His clash with Latrell Mitchell would be something to see.

Tabuai-Fidow is a real speedster who would take some watching by the NSW backs as it’s unlikely they’ll run him down if he gets in the clear. He is a dangerous attacking centre with loads of potential.

Halves – Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans

No changes to personnel required here, and also no real alternatives knocking down the selectors’ door, but they’ve got to bring their A-games and get some early ball to the edges.

Munster spends too much time holding the ball and jinking back inside and not enough time setting his outside players in motion.

Middle forwards – Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Josh Papalii and Christian Welch

Once again, no changes required as these three are the best equipped to match it with the NSW forwards in the middle of the ruck.

Back row – Jai Arrow and Kurt Capewell

The change I’d make here is to move Capewell the right edge in place of Felise Kaufusi, who hasn’t offered a lot in attack in Games 1 and 2, and he has been part of the right-side defensive problem for the Maroons.

Capewell should ask far more questions of the NSW defence with the ball in hand and is a willing and effective edge defender.

Jai Arrow retains his spot in the absence of strong competition but will need to lift his game and bring an extra dose of mongrel.

Hooker – Ben Hunt

Queensland are short of options here, with both Harry Grant and Reed Mahoney currently out with injury. The Andrew McCullough gamble in Game 2 didn’t work as his service was too slow and it’s no secret to the defence that he doesn’t run the ball.

The best option, with improving the attack front of mind, is to play Hunt at dummy half. He has the experience, combines well with Cherry-Evans, provides another strong kicking option, and is a dangerous ball runner.

The bench – Jake Turpin, Sam Walker, Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fifita

This is where the Queensland team need to think a little outside the square, increase their attacking options and decrease their middle forward rotation, as starting middle forwards Christian Welch and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui can both play big minutes if required.

I would pick Jake Turpin to cover the dummy-half role, Moeaki Fotuaika to reprise the excellent minutes he played off the bench in Games 1 and 2, David Fifita to play as a middle forward, and Sam Walker.

Turpin looks to be the best available option to cover the dummy-half role and has been one of the Broncos’ best this year. He is a good defender, is clever around the ruck and has a developing short kicking game.

Fotuaika has looked the goods every time he’s worn the maroon jersey and is just the player to keep taking the fight to the NSW forwards when he gets his chance.

David Fifita has been disappointing in the series thus far and has been missing in action out near the left wing, hoping for a pass from Cameron Munster. I would play him off the bench as a middle forward where he can get the ball more often and use his destructive running, footwork and offloading ability to create havoc closer to the ruck.

Sam Walker is the wild card here but if used properly, his vision, cut-out passes and great short kicking game could create additional opportunities in attack. He is well worth the risk.

So here’s how they line up.

1. AJ Brimson

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Kalyn Ponga

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Corey Thompson

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Josh Papalii

9. Ben Hunt

10. Christian Welch

11. Jai Arrow

12. Curt Capewell

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

14. Jake Turpin

15. Sam Walker

16. Moeaki Fotuaika

17. David Fifita