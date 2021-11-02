The Roar
The Roar

Racing
Advertisement

Melbourne Cup horse taken to vet hospital after race incident
The Roar
12 hours ago
0
Join the conversation
1731 Reads
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
The Roar
12 hours ago
0
1731 Reads

Melbourne Cup runner Tralee Rose has reportedly been taken to the vet after being galloped on during the race.

According to The Age the horse has a laceration to one of its hind legs and was taken to the vet for an examination.

Thankfully, there are no reports of a leg break and at this stage the vet visit looks to be a precaution to guard against infection.

Tralee Rose ended up finishing 9th in the race – earning owners, jockey and connections $160,000 in total.

It was an incredible effort considering the horse was injured for almost the entire race – a fact the owners confirmed to The Geelong Advertiser.

Advertisement

The race was won by Verry Elleegant in a surprise over favourite Incentivise.

0
Join the conversation

PlayUp is a proudly Australian-owned bookmaker with the best customer service in the business. Looking for a punt on the Melbourne Cup? PlayUp is your best. Please gamble responsibly.

close