Melbourne Cup horse taken to vet hospital after race incident

Melbourne Cup runner Tralee Rose has reportedly been taken to the vet after being galloped on during the race.

According to The Age the horse has a laceration to one of its hind legs and was taken to the vet for an examination.

Thankfully, there are no reports of a leg break and at this stage the vet visit looks to be a precaution to guard against infection.

Tralee Rose headed to Werribee Vet Hospital for scans after she was galloped on. Symon Wilde hoping there’s no damage to tendon. At this stage, all other Cup runners seem to have come through the race well @Racing — James Tzaferis (@jtzaf) November 2, 2021

Tralee Rose ended up finishing 9th in the race – earning owners, jockey and connections $160,000 in total.

It was an incredible effort considering the horse was injured for almost the entire race – a fact the owners confirmed to The Geelong Advertiser.

Geelong-based owners of Tralee Rose were left ‘deflated’ when the horse didn’t kick on the home straight in the Melbourne Cup, before realising she had run nearly 3000m injured. https://t.co/OGaoBwQ3Iy — Geelong Advertiser (@geelongaddy) November 2, 2021

The race was won by Verry Elleegant in a surprise over favourite Incentivise.