Braves win first World Series since 1995
AP
3 hours ago
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organisation man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title, about 9-1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died on January 22 at 86.

The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.

