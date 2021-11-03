Braves win first World Series since 1995

The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organisation man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title, about 9-1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died on January 22 at 86.

THE ATLANTA BRAVES ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 26 YEARS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WWCscFx2Zs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.

