Rugby league in France: The long night

This is the final piece in a series about French rugby league, today looking at the reasons for France’s decline from unofficial world champions to international whipping boys.

Some can be traced to the deprivations of the 1940s, some were structural and some were simply administrative inertia.

Rugby league’s biggest problem at the grassroots level was that most schools in the south of France encouraged students to play rugby union first and foremost.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The ban on rugby league being taught in schools during World War II didn’t help but the preference for union predated league’s emergence in the early 1930s.

It wasn’t until 2012 that rugby league became a formal part of the physical education curriculum.

The other main structural problem was that the game never managed to maintain professional clubs in France’s most populous cities long enough for them to gain a significant following and demonstrate a pathway to professionalism for promising youngsters.

Advertisement

This is not as much of a problem as it would be in Australia, where most of the population is crammed into a small number of major cities.

In France, the population is dispersed between lots of small to medium-sized cities. It’s why French football doesn’t have a Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Perpignan, home of the Catalans Dragons, is the 30th-most populated city in France.

Toulouse is the fourth-most populated city, which is why Toulouse Olympique’s ascension to Super League is so encouraging.

But still, the failure of league to really establish itself at Marseille, Lyon and, to a lesser extent, Bordeaux, despite its initial growth in those cities in the ’30s, held back participation and broader engagement with the game.

French rugby league’s governing body was slow to realise the potential of television to extend the game’s reach, though it didn’t always have an attractive product to market.

While the national team of the ’50s played a spectacular attacking game, the domestic game could be slow and attritional, not helped by the unlimited tackles rule or an increasingly conservative style at all levels from the ’60s on.

Governance of the French game was often beset by infighting and acrimony between rival clubs and officials (infighting and acrimony in rugby league – quelle surprise).

Advertisement

But the biggest problem was always the loss of the physical and financial capital accrued during the boom of the ’30s.

French rugby league would probably have struggled to transition to the full-time professional era anyway due to the other issues I’ve mentioned. The losses of World War II made it impossible.

Sports opinion delivered daily

France’s decline started with the decline of the great national team of the ’50s.

Advertisement

The ’60s saw sporadic successes but with as many worrying signs.

France’s tour of Australia in 1960 was a case in point. The Test series was tied 1-1, with a draw and a French victory on either side of a 50-point thrashing at Brisbane.

The two-nil series victory at home to Australia in 1967-68 was perhaps a last hurrah. In early 1968, Rugby League News noted that France’s series victory was based not on its traditional flair but a rarely before seen defensive resilience. Also noted was something common in the testimony of many former Kangaroo tourists: a high penalty-count in favour of the hosts.

Nonetheless, hopes were high for a strong performance at the 1968 World Cup in Australia. Victories over New Zealand and Great Britain in the group stage saw France qualify for the final, but they were comfortably beaten by Australia in the last group fixture and the final.

By the mid-70s, defeats were mounting and margins of defeat increasing. An incongruous two-nil home series victory over Australia in ’78 was beset by familiar accusations: high penalty-counts and dubious decisions against the Kangaroos.

The 1986 Kangaroo tourists beat France by an aggregate score of 96-2 over two matches. French coach Tas Baitieri lamented that he couldn’t “fill [his] players with a bag of pills, hypnotise them and then say go play like a Peter Sterling or a Michael O’Connor”.

In July 1994, France visited Australia for a one-off Test at Parramatta – the last time they played in Australia outside a World Cup – and lost 0-58.

Advertisement

The return leg at Béziers in December – Mal Meninga’s last game – ended in a then world record 0-74 defeat.

The delightfully blunt Baitieri remarked before the match at Parramatta, “There’s no use denying the David and Goliath comparisons. This is a good professional team against a good amateur outfit.”

After the humbling at Béziers, French half Patrick Entat concluded, “They are playing a different game.”

By the early 21st century, France was lording it over rugby league eminence like Ireland, Morocco and Serbia. The 120-0 victory over Serbia at Beirut in October 2003 is the highest margin of victory ever recorded in a ‘Test’ match.

For top-tier nations, matches against France had become perfunctory, filler in World Cups or the Four Nations.

While defeats to Australia and England at the 2017 World Cup in Australia were expected, the 18-29 defeat to Lebanon at Canberra was a bitter disappointment.

There were excuses. The absence of some key players and the presence of elite Australian players like Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi in Lebanon’s team, for example.

Which brings us back to where we started.

Advertisement

French rugby league has always had good excuses.

The new rugby 13 isn’t dwelling on the past, as more and more French kids learn about the game, Catalans and Toulouse have their games beamed around the world, and the national team and its boy wonder, Arthur Mourgue, prepare for a potential national show piece in 2025.