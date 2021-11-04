India bounce back with highest score of T20 World Cup, Guptill smashes Scots

India have kept their T20 World Cup hopes alive with a dominant 66-run victory over Afghanistan in their Super 12s clash in Abu Dhabi.

The pressure was on Virat Kohli’s men after losing their first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand.

But they were never in danger of suffering a third consecutive defeat after being inserted on Wednesday and racking up 2-210 – the highest score of the tournament so far – with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma both hitting half-centuries.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Mohammed Shami then took three wickets to help limit Afghanistan to 7-144.

“Much better wicket,” a relieved India captain Virat Kohli declared afterwards.

“In the other two games as well, if we just had two overs of that free-flowing batting capability, that could have sent the message to the opposition that we’ve put them under pressure.”

India opened up here with the fourth century partnership in T20 internationals between Rahul and Sharma, which was only broken in the 15th over after they had put on a blistering 140.

Sharma picked out extra cover after a well-struck 74 from 47 deliveries off Karim Janat and Rahul followed two overs later for a 48-ball 69, with Gulbadin Naib beating him with a slower ball yorker.

Advertisement

The wickets only brought Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to the crease, with the pair taking 63 runs from the final four overs.

In reply, Afghanistan fell to 2-13 in the fourth over, including a duck for Mohammad Shahzad.

Despite 19 off 10 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan were always behind the pace, and were only 4-63 at the halfway mark.

They rallied towards the end of the innings, with Mohammad Nabi hitting 35 and Janat finishing unbeaten on 42 from 22, but it was nowhere near enough.

Despite the big win, India’s slim chance to progress into the semi-finals depends on whether they can beat Scotland and Namibia by big margins while other results also go in their favour.

“Net run-rate was on the back of our mind,” Kohli said. “We spoke in the team meeting that we have to focus on the chance we have (to qualify for the semi-finals) and stay positive and hunt that chance down.”

India lost to arch rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets and to New Zealand by eight wickets before their top order batsmen finally came good in the third Group 2 game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s 56-ball 93 has inspired them to a comfortable 16-run victory over a spirited Scotland.

Asked to bat first on Wednesday, the Black Caps found themselves in a tricky position at 3-52 after the powerplay, with skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway falling cheaply, but Guptill and Glenn Phillips helped them reach 5-172 off their 20 overs.

Guptill’s effort helped him become the second batsman after India’s Virat Kohli to cross 3,000 runs in the T20 international game.

In response, Scotland could only manage 5-156 to hand their opponents – who had thumped pre-tournament favourites India in the last game – their second victory of the tournament ahead of their last two Super 12 stage matches against Namibia and Afghanistan.

Opener George Munsey (22) looked dangerous during his knock, which included two huge sixes off Ish Sodhi, while Matthew Cross (27) showed plenty of intent hitting Adam Milne for five consecutive boundaries.



But frequent wickets hurt Scotland and Michael Leask (42 not out) tried to force the issue late on only to fall short.

Advertisement

Earlier, Guptill took the attack to the Scottish bowlers en route to his 18th fifty in T20 internationals, plundering runs largely in the square-leg and mid-wicket regions with seven sixes and six fours.

A valiant effort from Scotland but New Zealand clinch the victory ✌️#T20WorldCup | #NZvSCO | https://t.co/Huz67z1YXm pic.twitter.com/p52FHFLuQP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 3, 2021

Clearly struggling in the Dubai heat later in his innings, he looked poised to bring up his third T20 century while dealing only in big shots after two sixes in Safyaan Sharif’s 16th over and another off Alasdair Evans to race into the 90s.

“I was pretty cooked. We’ve got a day off so I won’t be doing much tomorrow,” Guptill conceded.

“We didn’t have a great start, losing three wickets in the powerplay.

“Glenn and I had to assess the situation and get a partnership together. We created a bit of momentum.”

Phillips played his role perfectly on a slow track as he rotated strike regularly during his 33 off 37 balls, before being caught at midwicket by Chris Greaves off paceman Brad Wheal in the 19th over.

Advertisement

That ended the New Zealand pair’s superb 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Guptill joined Phillips back in the dugout after the very next ball as he tried to raise the scoring rate further.

Trent Boult (2-29) and Sodhi (2-42) secured the win which leaves New Zealand third in Group II, level on four points with Afghanistan and behind leaders Pakistan.

“Afghanistan are a great side – they’ve got match-winners throughout their order,” Guptill said. “We’ve got to be on top of our game and not take them lightly.”

© AAP