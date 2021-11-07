All Blacks break world records despite 'a lot to work on' after Italy romp, Ireland crush Japan

New Zealand have set world records for the most Test points and tries scored in a calendar year with a second-string All Blacks team crossing the line seven times in a 47-9 win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Ian Foster’s side have scored 96 tries in 2021, breaking Argentina’s record of 92 set in 2003, while their total points tally now stands at 675, eclipsing South Africa’s 658-point haul from 2007.

Finlay Christie crossed first on Sunday before man of the match Dane Coles scored twice in an error-strewn first-half performance from the visitors.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Paolo Garbisi’s boot kept the Azzurri in touch until the All Blacks pulled clear in the final quarter, when Sevu Reece crossed and replacement hooker Asafo Aumua scored twice, either side of a Hoskins Sotutu try.

“We were guilty of forcing too many passes, too many mistakes and our discipline was poor at times,” returning captain Sam Cane said. “But I am proud of us that we kept our patience, we didn’t get too frustrated. That could have easily gone that way at times.

“We managed to sort of grind out in the end a pretty good score but, man, there’s a lot of things to work on.”

Former All Black Kieran Crowley was making his debut as Italy head coach, while his New Zealand counterpart Foster named a new line-up after last week’s 54-16 win in Wales.

The lack of continuity showed in an mistake-ridden opening quarter as the All Blacks made nine handling errors and conceded six penalties in 20 minutes, but Italy could not punish them as they opted to send two kickable penalties to the corner without reward.

Advertisement

New Zealand broke through after 28 minutes when they dominated a five-metre Italian scrum and replacement scrum-half Christie, on for the injured Brad Weber, stretched over the line.

Dane Coles extended their advantage three minutes later, charging over from the back of a driving line out.

The hooker repeated the trick a second time before half-time between two Garbisi penalties, with Richie Mo’unga adding the extras from the tee for a third time, as the All Blacks went in 21-6 up at the break.

Garbisi reduced the deficit to 12 points as the clock approached the hour mark, but New Zealand pulled away as their replacements provided fresh impetus.

A clever Ofa Tuungafasi offload sent Christie clear into the Italian 22, and he offloaded to Reece who sprinted over the line.

Italy’s resistance crumbled when Aumua scored his first try from the back of a maul and George Bridge broke the line to set up Sotutu for a simple finish in the space of two minutes.

Aumua got his second of the day with four minutes left on the clock as the All Blacks recorded a third straight win of their autumn tour ahead of the remaining Tests against Ireland and France.

Ireland warmed up for New Zealand by clobbering a disappointing Japan 60-5 at Lansdowne Road.

Advertisement

The three biggest cheers were reserved for captain Johnny Sexton on the occasion of his 100th cap for Ireland: When he entered the stadium alone before kick-off, when he scored a try, and when he left moments later while pointing to the Irish rugby crest on his jersey.

Wing Andrew Conway scored three of their nine tries, many of them stylish and highlight-reel worthy.

But if Ireland wanted a serious work-out before welcoming the All Blacks next weekend then they didn’t get it. The Japan that pushed the British and Irish Lions in June, that lost to Ireland in a 39-31 in July, and took Australia to the brink last month, didn’t show up.

Japan’s defence was poor, its play sloppy, and its effort wanting.

Ireland were considerably strengthened from the July encounter with the return of its Lions — five of whom were on the bench — and veterans, including Sexton. With a near-full crowd back in the stadium, and a milestone for the hugely popular Sexton, Ireland were determined to put on a show.

They were on the board within four minutes; centre Bundee Aki and No.8 Jack Conan giving wing James Lowe a too-easy free run to the corner.

Lowe was dropped during the Six Nations and missed the July tests because of injury. His pride was pricked but he heeded the coaches’ questions and looked for work.

He kept the ball alive for the second try, Conway’s first, from a Jamison Gibson Park grubber.

Advertisement

After the forwards mauled Japan for 30 metres, smooth passes by Aki, Sexton, and Hugo Keenan sent Conway untouched into the corner for his second try.

With Japan hooker Atsushi Sakate sin-binned Ireland led at half-time 29-0, their best interval score since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Rain started after half-time and grew heavier, but Ireland continued to rack up the points.

Sexton claimed their fifth try and said afterwards: “It was a very special moment for me – it’s up there with the best moments of my career,” Sexton said of his 48th-minute touch down.

“There was an incredible ovation and then I saw my family, I knew where they were sitting before the game, and they were just smiling. The crowd at that moment I will remember forever.

“It’s just been a surreal day and a surreal week.”

© AAP