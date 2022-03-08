Fire up! Latrell Mitchell in heated exchange with teammate at Souths training

The pair had to be separated after nearly coming to blows at training at a rain-soaked Redfern Oval on Tuesday.
Host took exception to some rough treatment from Mitchell and they started pushing and shoving each other as veteran forward Siliva Havili moved in to stop the scuffle escalating.
(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Assistant coach Steve Antonelli also rushed in to prevent the incident becoming worse.
Mitchell is suspended for Round 1 after copping a six-game ban at the end of last season for a controversial high shot on his former teammate, Roosters centre Joey Manu.
The Rabbitohs are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Friday night’s Suncorp Stadium showdown with the Broncos.Mitchell will be back in action for next Thursday’s trip to Melbourne to face the Storm.
The majority of NRL’s chief executives and chairmen think the judiciary got it wrong when they allowed Mitchell to have the All Stars game included in his high tackle ban.