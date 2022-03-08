The Roar
League
Fire up! Latrell Mitchell in heated exchange with teammate at Souths training
2 hours ago
Even when he’s not playing, Latrell Mitchell has a habit of creating headlines.

He’s developed a reputation for getting under the skin of opponents but the South Sydney superstar is now doing likewise with teammates after getting involved in a skirmish with back-rower Jacob Host.

The pair had to be separated after nearly coming to blows at training at a rain-soaked Redfern Oval on Tuesday.

Host took exception to some rough treatment from Mitchell and they started pushing and shoving each other as veteran forward Siliva Havili moved in to stop the scuffle escalating.

Latrell Mitchell fight

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Assistant coach Steve Antonelli also rushed in to prevent the incident becoming worse.

Mitchell is suspended for Round 1 after copping a six-game ban at the end of last season for a controversial high shot on his former teammate, Roosters centre Joey Manu.

The Rabbitohs are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Friday night’s Suncorp Stadium showdown with the Broncos.Mitchell will be back in action for next Thursday’s trip to Melbourne to face the Storm.

The majority of NRL’s chief executives and chairmen think the judiciary got it wrong when they allowed Mitchell to have the All Stars game included in his high tackle ban.

More League

League


According to the second instalment of a poll of club bosses by the SMH, 61% believe Mitchell should not have been able to count the pre-season game in his six-week suspension for his hit on Manu.

The NRL recently agreed to a request from his club to include the pre-season game in the Indigenous All Stars stalwart’s punishment.

