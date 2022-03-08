NRL bans & bumps: Cleary, Saifiti out a month, Bartlett banned for bite

Panthers star Nathan Cleary won’t return from off-season shoulder surgery until at least Round 4 with the club taking a conservative approach with his comeback.

Penrith announced on Tuesday that Sean O’Sullivan would deputise for Cleary at halfback, starting with Thursday night’s season opener against Manly.

“With a long and challenging season ahead of us, it’s critical that we give Nathan the time he needs to return at his physical best,” coach Ivan Cleary said.

“While it’s obviously a difficult decision and of course we would have loved to have him out there, we believe this will ensure Nathan has the best opportunity to play throughout the year at the level he demands of himself.”

Newcastle’s NSW prop Daniel Saifiti will also be absent the first month of the season after suffering a small fracture in his left tibia in the first trial against the Bulldogs. Saifiti will be monitored and depending on his response to treatment, will hope to be available within the first four weeks of the competition.

Manly forward Haumole Olakau’atu was supposed to be out until Round 4 with his elbow injury suffered in the trials but has been named in the second row alongside Broncos recruit Ethan Bullemor for Thursday’s Penrith venture.

St George Illawarra winger Madison Bartlett received a one-week suspension after pleading guilty to biting incident involving Parramtta’s Sereana Naitokatoka during their NRLW clash in Wollongong on Sunday.

Naitokatoka was warned for dangerous head/neck contact in same tackle by the match review committee while another Dragon, Kody House, has been outed for one game for a shoulder charge earlier in the match won 10-0 over the Eels.

NRL injuries and suspensions, team by team

Broncos

Adam Reynolds (COVID, Round 2)

Kobe Hetherington (COVID, Round 2)

Brendan Piakura (suspended, Round 2)

Tesi Niu (hamstring, Round 3)

Thomas Flegler (suspended, Round 4)

Xavier Willison (knee, mid-season)

Bulldogs

Raymond Faitala-Mariner (foot, Round 1)

Matt Doorey (knee, mid-season)

Cowboys

Lachlan Burr (hip – early retirement)

Ben Hampton (hamstring, Round 1)

Dragons

Moses Mbye (quad, Round 1)

Tariq Sims (calf, Round 1)

Billy Burns (foot, Round 1-2)

Jayden Sullivan (hamstring (Round 1-2)

Max Feagai (ankle, indefinite)

Josh McGuire (suspended, Round 6)

Eels

Nathan Brown (ankle, Round 1)

Wiremu Greig (leg, Round 1)

Marata Niukore (suspended, Round 2)

Maika Sivo (knee, June-July)

Haze Dunster (knee, season)

Knights

Bradman Best (knee, Round 1)

Sauaso Sue (suspended, Round 3)

Daniel Saifiti (leg, Round 4)

Jayden Brailey (Achilles, June-July)

Bailey Hodgson (elbow, indefinite)

Hymel Hunt (knee, indefinite)

Panthers

Nathan Cleary (shoulder, Round 4)

Mavrik Geyer (elbow, TBC)

Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray (shoulder, Round 1)

Latrell Mitchell (suspended, Round 2)

Liam Knight (ankle, Round 5)

Raiders

Sam Williams (COVID, Round 1)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (COVID, Round 1)

Matt Frawley (COVID close contact, Round 1)

Peter Hola (knee, Round 2-4)

Jordan Rapana (suspended, Round 3)

Jamal Fogarty (knee, Round 15)

Harley Smith-Shields (ACL, season)

Roosters

Luke Keary (knee, Round 1)

Sam Verrills (suspended, Round 2)

Joseph Suaalii (foot, Round 3-4)

Sea Eagles

Martin Taupau (back (Round 1)

Dylan Walker (leg, Round 1)

Haumole Olakau’atu (elbow, Round 1-2)

Josh Schuster (ankle, Round 3-5)

Ben Trbojevic (knee, Round 3-5)

Josh Aloiai (suspended, Round 4)

Sharks

Matt Moylan (corked thigh, Round 1)

Siosifa Talakai (concussion, Round 1)

Toby Rudolf (ear infection, Round 1)

Jack Williams (knee, Round 2)

Cameron McInnes (knee, Round 2)

Franklin Pele (suspended, Round 2)

Braydon Trindall (suspended, Round 3)

Wade Graham (ankle, Round 4-6)

Storm

Xavier Coates (concussion, Round 1)

Jesse Bromwich (COVID close contact, Round 1)

Ryan Papenhuyzen (ankle, Round 1-2)

Harry Grant (suspended, Round 2)

Cameron Munster (suspended, Round 2)

Chris Lewis (suspended, Round 2)

Cooper Johns (shoulder, Round 3-5)

Tui Kamikamica (stood down)

Tigers

James Tamou (suspended, Round 2)

Jacob Liddle (knee, Round 4-6)

Adam Doueihi (knee, Round 8-14)

Tommy Talau (knee, mid-season)

Asu Kepaoa (pectoral, mid-season)

Shawn Blore (ACL, season)

Titans

Joe Vuna (knee, mid-season)

Warriors

Josh Curran (head knock, Round 1)

Matt Lodge (suspended, Round 2)

Reece Walsh (suspended, Round 2)

Tohu Harris (knee, June-July)