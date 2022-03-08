'Quality human': How the Tahs rescued Izzy Perese from rock bottom and kept him from Dolphins' net

After a failed stint with the Brisbane Broncos marked by drugs charges, Izzy Perese hit rock bottom exiled in French rugby – missing his mates and his family and his home.

The Waratahs, on the advice of a Perese mentor and their assistant coach Jason Gilmore, brought him home last season and on Tuesday he repaid the loyalty confirming a further two-year deal with the Super Rugby club.

Perese has never hidden from his difficult start in the game, being frank about his troubles and mistakes last year when Dave Rennie picked him for the Wallabies.

On Tuesday, he was forthright once again, making it clear how grateful he was to be embraced by the Waratahs, and how he felt it was important to repay a debt.

Perese had been heavily linked to the Dolphins new NRL franchise – having played for Redcliffe when on the Broncos books and having a relationship with Wayne Bennett.

Perese was evasive on those links, calling them just rumours – but he was clearer on his motivation to stick with the Tahs.

“It all stems back to being in France,” he said on Tuesday.

“Knowing what I had taken for granted.

“Coming back here and being in such an accepting environment regardless of what happened in the past, and then going on to be with a great bunch of lads where’s there’s no egos involved, everyone loves to learn from each other, we all help each other, all hold each other accountable, we’re all great mates off the field, a tight knit crew, coaching staff as well, we’re onto something very exciting and I just want to stick around.

“It’s my happy place. The boys are bringing the best out of me.”

Happiness was a foreign concept when Perese was in France, as Gilmore revealed on Tuesday.

“It was a nervous little period when he was coming off contract. Guys like him don’t grow on trees,” Gilmore said.

“He’s a genuine match winner, can break a game open which we saw a couple of times with his carries on the weekend.

“If we’re serious about pushing forward in this competition this year is getting us back on track you need guys like him – it’s absolutely critical we kept him.”

Gilmore acknowledged that he played a role in convincing the Tahs to take a chance on Perese.

“It was a big thing because he had a chequered past coming out of the Broncos,” Gilmore said.

“France didn’t go too well for him and I was probably a little bit shocked myself how low he’d fallen – being away from home in France was the last thing he needed.

“He needed stability. My message to the Waratahs, knowing Izaia was ‘he’s a quality human’. He always had been.

“He’s not going to be the first young bloke to make a mistake and not going to be the last one.

“I had full confidence if we could provide a stable environment for him where he wasn’t club hopping, had his family close by, I knew the performances would come .

“We really had to help him off the field, give him that stability, and we’re just starting to see the rewards for that now.“

Gilmore expanded on the support the club has given Perese since he was first signed.

“It was a bit of everything,” Gilmore said. “There was certainly some welfare we had to put around him, our medical staff have done a great job, sourcing people to help him. Having quality people around him he can rely on if he’s having a tough day.

“Just be surrounded by good people. The big one was going to France with Covid he didn’t see his family for a period when he was at his lowest, which isn’t good for anyone never mind a young bloke.

” I think the professional help that we could provide for him but also in general the footy club in general has been a massive help for Izaia.”

Perese acknowledged the Tahs had taken “a huge risk because I made the headlines before leaving for France – it was drugs charges.

“They don’t know what they were getting with me so in a sense they took a huge gamble with me and I’m forever grateful for that.

“That was a huge factor into why I wanted to stay. And why I’m trying my very best week in week out. The least I can do is give back and try make this team great again.”

Perese has begun the season strongly and shapes as a key member of the Wallabies through to next year’s World Cup.

He even took on some Rennie homework for the early part of 2022.

“It would be skills, passing and kicking game,” he said. “My short kicking game in particular.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work on my short kicking game – just those little skills that I need to definitely get better at.”

Rennie was clearly stoked by Perese’s decision to stay loyal.

“Izzy’s commitment to the Waratahs and Wallabies is a great result for Australian Rugby,” Rennie said

“He has a real point of difference in the way he can create genuine impact on both sides of the ball.

“We feel he’s still scratching the surface of what he’s capable of as a player and this new contract will allow him to settle in Sydney with his young family which will create a positive environment for him to continue to grow.”