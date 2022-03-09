NRL 2022 ladder prediction: 2-1

We have finally reached the opening day of the NRL season, and this means that my ladder predictions are now coming to a close. Here are the two sides who I think will finish in the top two places in 2022.

2. Sydney Roosters

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Sydney Roosters are coming off the back of a season which was mostly spent in the hospital. They were loaded with significant injuries to important players all throughout 2021. Despite this, they conquered a near impossible task with their destroyed side and finished in the top five.

They were also able to also win a spectacular finals game against the Titans, however they could not pull off a fairy tale run as they were given a beating at the hands of Manly.

James Tedesco was a huge carrier throughout the season as he was by far their best player, and he proved how great and important he is.

Advertisement

Their two most important signings over the last year are Paul Momirovski and Connor Watson. Watson will have a battle with Sam Verrills for the No.9 spot, however the likely option is that Verrills will retain his hooker role and Connor will be pushed back to the bench.

Verrills will be absent for their opening match against the Knights due to a suspension with one game remaining.

Watson is a quality player and could slot into the second row, however it’s hard because these Roosters forwards are all very high-class.

Advertisement

Isaac Liu will be missing from that forward pack as he signed with the Titans. It will certainly hurt the chooks that Liu will no longer be available, but as I touched on before, they have one of the best packs in the comp and should definitely be able to cope, despite loosing him.

Overall, if the Sydney Roosters can be near full strength then they can most definitely win the comp and they are my pick to be lifting the Provan-Summons Trophy at the end of the year.

1. Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers are going to return to business on Thursday night after winning their first premiership in 18 years. They were the competition’s top entertainment package and will continue to be in 2022.

Advertisement

Penrith have formed one of the best young teams we’ve seen in a while and continue to feed us with tricks, surprises, and excitement each week.

Sports opinion delivered daily

They will begin the new season with the aim of winning back-to-back premierships. This is possibly the hardest thing a team can achieve, and I give the Panthers a great chance of conquering it.

Advertisement

Although they have lost some key players, they will still have one of the best rosters in the league and plenty of young talent to fill those roles. The most important players who will be absent is Matt Burton and Kurt Capewell.

Burton was a ball-running and try-scoring machine in 2021 and will be missed. Young 19-year-old Izack Tago will replace him and partner Stephen Crichton in the centres. Tago has played just six first grade games but from what I’ve seen of him he will fit perfectly into this Penrith team.

The loss of Capewell will mean that Liam Martin will own a permanent spot in the starting 13.

The Mountain Men will be without superstar captain Nathan Cleary for at least the first three weeks due to an off-season shoulder surgery. This is unlikely to have much effect on the season because they can go on extraordinary runs as we’ve seen before, plus their first three games aren’t too much of a high testing run.

Advertisement

They play Manly, who are the toughest of the opening trio, as they then travel to Kogarah before taking on the Knights. They could possibly go 3-0 without Cleary if they play to their best. Penrith would love to see him back in time for their round four grand-final rematch against Souths as that will be a blockbuster.

In conclusion, I think this team doesn’t have the best chance of winning the premiership as it is very hard to win two on the trot. However, they have a great chance of continuing their hot run from 2021 and winning the minor premiership.