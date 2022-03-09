NRL bans & bumps: Cleary, Saifiti out a month, Bartlett banned for bite

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Panthers star Nathan Cleary won’t return from off-season shoulder surgery until at least Round 4 with the club taking a conservative approach with his comeback.
Penrith announced on Tuesday that Sean O’Sullivan would deputise for Cleary at halfback, starting with Thursday night’s season opener against Manly.
“With a long and challenging season ahead of us, it’s critical that we give Nathan the time he needs to return at his physical best,” coach Ivan Cleary said.
“While it’s obviously a difficult decision and of course we would have loved to have him out there, we believe this will ensure Nathan has the best opportunity to play throughout the year at the level he demands of himself.”
Newcastle’s NSW prop Daniel Saifiti will also be absent the first month of the season after suffering a small fracture in his left tibia in the first trial against the Bulldogs. Saifiti will be monitored and depending on his response to treatment, will hope to be available within the first four weeks of the competition.
Manly forward Haumole Olakau’atu was supposed to be out until Round 4 with his elbow injury suffered in the trials but has been named in the second row alongside Broncos recruit Ethan Bullemor for Thursday’s Penrith venture.
St George Illawarra winger Madison Bartlett received a one-week suspension after pleading guilty to a biting incident involving Parramtta’s Sereana Naitokatoka during their NRLW clash in Wollongong on Sunday.
Naitokatoka was warned for dangerous head/neck contact in same tackle by the match review committee while another Dragon, Kody House, has been outed for one game for a shoulder charge earlier in the match won 10-0 over the Eels.
Adam Reynolds (COVID, Round 2)
Kobe Hetherington (COVID, Round 2)
Brendan Piakura (suspended, Round 2)
Tesi Niu (hamstring, Round 3)
Thomas Flegler (suspended, Round 4)
Xavier Willison (knee, mid-season)
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (foot, Round 2-3)
Matt Doorey (knee, mid-season)
Lachlan Burr (hip – early retirement)
Ben Hampton (hamstring, Round 1)
Billy Burns (foot, Round 2)
Jayden Sullivan (hamstring (Round 2)
Max Feagai (ankle, indefinite)
Josh McGuire (suspended, Round 6)
Marata Niukore (suspended, Round 2)
Maika Sivo (knee, June-July)
Haze Dunster (knee, season)
Sauaso Sue (suspended, Round 3)
Daniel Saifiti (leg, Round 4)
Jayden Brailey (Achilles, June-July)
Bailey Hodgson (elbow, indefinite)
Hymel Hunt (knee, indefinite)
Nathan Cleary (shoulder, Round 4)
Mavrik Geyer (elbow, TBC)
Latrell Mitchell (suspended, Round 2)
Liam Knight (ankle, Round 5)
Sam Williams (COVID, Round 2)
Peter Hola (knee, Round 2-4)
Jordan Rapana (suspended, Round 3)
Jamal Fogarty (knee, Round 15)
Harley Smith-Shields (ACL, season)
Sam Verrills (suspended, Round 2)
Joseph Suaalii (foot, Round 3-4)
Haumole Olakau’atu (elbow, Round 1-2)
Dylan Walker (leg, Round 2)
Josh Schuster (ankle, Round 3-5)
Ben Trbojevic (knee, Round 3-5)
Josh Aloiai (suspended, Round 4)
Connor Tracey (groin, Round 2)
Jack Williams (knee, Round 2)
Cameron McInnes (knee, Round 2)
Franklin Pele (suspended, Round 2)
Braydon Trindall (suspended, Round 3)
Wade Graham (ankle, Round 4-6)
Jesse Bromwich (COVID close contact, Round 1)
Harry Grant (suspended, Round 2)
Cameron Munster (suspended, Round 2)
Chris Lewis (suspended, Round 2)
Cooper Johns (shoulder, Round 3-5)
Tui Kamikamica (stood down)
James Tamou (suspended, Round 2)
Jacob Liddle (knee, Round 4-6)
Adam Doueihi (knee, Round 8-14)
Tommy Talau (knee, mid-season)
Asu Kepaoa (pectoral, mid-season)
Shawn Blore (ACL, season)
Joe Vuna (knee, mid-season)
Matt Lodge (suspended, Round 2)
Reece Walsh (suspended, Round 2)
Tohu Harris (knee, June-July)