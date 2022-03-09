The Roar's A-League Men tips and predictions: Match Week 18

It is a busy week ahead for the Mariners, Jets, Phoenix, Bulls and Melbourne City, all facing two matches within five days and jostling for positions in the top six.

Match Week 18 is headlined by a huge clash between Western United and Melbourne City on Saturday afternoon Elsewhere, Central Coast can edge ever closer to a return to the top six with three points against the Victory tonight and Adelaide could make life very difficult for the Jets when they visit South Australia in the Sunday twilight.

Good luck with your tips for the week ahead and be sure to enter them in the sheet below to have a say in the voice of the crowd. Texi Smith’s lead is shrinking yet still considerable. Can the fan voice knock him off by the end of the season?

Here is the way he and the rest of the panel sees all the action unfolding over the next five days.

Mike Tuckerman

Draw, City, Newcastle, Sydney, Draw, Brisbane, Western Sydney, Adelaide, Draw.

The Mariners failed to win a game in January but did finally secure one against Brisbane last time out. Nevertheless, they’ve been competitive and will be out to avenge a narrow recent 1-0 defeat to Victory. The visitors will have AFC Champions League commitments on the mind and the two sides could cancel each other out here.

City’s clash with Macarthur is a bit of a blockbuster on the down-low, with both of these sides capable of blowing opponents out of the water. City simply have too much depth across the park to really look unduly troubled at home, particularly with the Bulls a bona fide Jekyll and Hyde outfit. Expect all three points to stay in Melbourne.

Wellington Phoenix are the most underrated team in the comp and haven’t lost for almost two months. Mind you, they’ve had a few postponed and they go into this game with the added disadvantage of playing it as the second of a double-header. The Jets have looked dangerous without results going their way, but they’ll cause an upset here.

The wheels have fallen off at Sydney FC, so much so that some are now suggesting coach Steve Corica is under pressure. I don’t think things are quite at that stage, but there’s no doubt the Sky Blues look bereft of ideas in attack. That said, I still think they’ll have too much quality for a Perth Glory side under all sorts of pressure in the west.

Western United’s clash with Melbourne City is another intriguing game on paper, not least because the team from Melbourne’s west are basically squatting on the latter’s home ground. John Aloisi’s side have proven one of the toughest teams in the league to break down and they could stifle a City side staring at a huge congestion of fixtures.

Much as it’s increasingly difficult to keep tipping Brisbane Roar to win, they’re simply not as bad as results suggest. Things haven’t gone quite to plan for Warren Moon and they’ll have to unleash Ryo Wada over the largely ineffective Juan Lescano sooner rather than later, but I expect the home team to claim a much-needed win over Wellington.

One of the best things about the current season is watching coaches who know each other well go head-to-head. Ante Milicic could hardly be accused of being the most attacking of coaches, but his steady style is effective, if not always entertaining. I just think Mark Rudan will have his Wanderers outfit fired up enough to beat their local rivals.

Adelaide United have proved increasingly tough to beat under Carl Veart this season, with towering Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki turning into a bit of an ace in the hole. The Jets have been inconsistent, to say the least, even if Arthur Papas has got them playing some decent football. The Reds should prevail here on the strength of their home form.

It wasn’t quite the homecoming Perth Glory were looking for against Adelaide, and the heat is slowly ratcheting up on coach Richard Garcia. Glory have been hampered by injuries all season and while Bruno Fornaroli is a genuine match-winner, I suspect the Mariners will dig in for at least a point in what could be a bit of a grind in the west.

Simon Hill

Draw, City, Wellington, Draw, Wellington, Draw, Wanderers, Adelaide, Perth

Stuart Thomas

Central Coast, City, Wellington, United, Wellington, Perth, Macarthur, Adelaide, Central Coast

Tony Popovic’s Victory made a statement last week and rebounded after a few clunky efforts.

The Mariners did the same and this sets up an interesting clash at Gosford. The home side might just pinch it based on the venue and a continued resilience.

Melbourne City are just too difficult to tip against right now and I will not be doing so, even against a strong Macarthur team and Wellington will move back into the top six with a win against the Jets. Despite the visitors always looking likely for a goal or two, their defensive issues might see the Phoenix knock three past them on the Central Coast.

Western United look near impossible to score against at times and Melbourne City’s busy schedule is putting immense pressure on a squad good enough to cope with it. It looks yet another win for John Aloisi’s men and championship favouritism along with it. Saturday’s other three matches begin with bottom of the ladder Roar up against Wellington and the visitors under immense pressure considering their schedule.

I’ll back Ufuk Talay’s men for the second time this week, with Brisbane’s recent form nothing to write home about.

Sydney and Perth do battle in what could be titled the desperation derby.

To say both need a win is an understatement and Perth will get a rare one as the Sky Blues teeter on collapse. The Wanderers will be cock-a-hoop after their derby win last week and now sit just three points outside the top six. Could the Rudan effect be taking place before our very eyes? Nope, Macarthur to win with a top four spot dangling before their very eyes.

I am still a huge Adelaide believer and Newcastle on a short turnaround should be easy pickings for the Reds at home on Sunday, whilst Perth versus Central Coast on Tuesday is anyone’s guess. Two losses for the Glory last week will have them seething and the Mariners will be a little fatigued after Wednesday’s fixture and travel. A tip? Central Coast to win and Perth’s season to be all but over.

Texi Smith

Central Coast, City, Wellington, City, Brisbane, Sydney, Macarthur, Adelaide, Perth

What a blockbuster of a game to start the round, at the peculiar midweek time of 5.05pm.

If this game does in fact go ahead, it will be a proper grudge match. Revenge is sought by the Marinators for the FFA Cup final and the late late show in the reverse fixture. Jason Cummings will be the difference today, Ollie Bozanic and Josh Nisbet in inspired form as a strangely subdued Victory play too deep and are picked apart.

AAMI Park must be close to being worn out after all the games there this season.

A difficult one to pick here, the resolute defence of Adrian Mariappa and Tommy Uskok will be strong against the fizzing front line of the reigning premiers, and with the Ulises Davila factor, Macarthur will emerge from a first half battering to assert themselves as the clock ticks down. Just as the Bulls look to win the game, they will be caught by the sucker punch, Mathew Leckie racing on to a weak back-pass to score the only goal of the game.

Phoenix and the Jets meet at the neutral no man’s land of Central Coast Stadium in the second half of this unlikely double header. I’m still not sure why the two games are not flipped to make the Phoenix game more accessible to NZ viewers, but hey, that’s not for me to say.

We’ve been thoroughly entertained by Wellingong this season, and they’re on, an albeit ageing, run of form and will use their nomadic existence to their advantage here, putting Newcastle to the sword. Gael Sandoval will be the difference, Daniel Penha missing opportunities to score before a solitary goal proves the difference for the Phoenix.

More AAMI Park action sees high flying Western United take on local rivals Melbourne City in a hastily arranged game.

City’s glorious attack force will be primed and ready to go, but they will not have it their own way. Dylan Pierias will breeze into the box unmarked to head home early on, but Jamie Maclaren will equalise almost immediately. A boisterous crowd will then urge City on for the win, and Marco Tilio will oblige with a top class free kick late in the game to send City back to the top.

Home advantage is the key to Brisbane’s success in the early Saturday game at Redcliffe.

The visitors couldn’t care less where they play, but they will be up against bottom team Brisbane Roar who have nothing to lose in their first home game in weeks. Rahmat Akbari will be key, bringing teammates into the game and the sublime poise of Jay O’Shea will give the home side the ideal weapon from set pieces. Reno Piscopo will score for the visitors, but Roar will bookend that with two identical headers from corners to the disgust of Ufuk Talay. A welcome three points for the home team.

Perth Glory’s home return was disappointing, and they will be keen to put it right against Asian Champions League qualifiers Sydney FC in this quickly organised Saturday afternoon game at Perth Oval.

The visitors were easily beaten in the derby last weekend and showed all their familiar failings despite winning 5-0 on Tuesday.

The change in conditions for the visitors will have them playing sunshine football, and the rested Milos Ninkovic will dictate the game, showing his class and setting up all three goals for his team in a cruisy win.

The Sydney Derby part II for the Wanderers, as they come into this game at a swampy Campbelltown Stadium with their tails up and ready to turn Mark Rudan’s fire into goals.

They will see the Bulls as beatable, but will be sent packing with a bruised ego and a four-goal thumping. Apostolos Giannou with a scrambled opener, Tommy Oar finishing off a fabulous team move just before the break to make it two and the game will be over when Steven Ugarkovic is dismissed as the last man in a Bulls break and the home side put their foot down at the end, running out handsome winners.

Adelaide at home against any opposition is usually a tipster’s go to result and it should be here against the Newcastle Jets. The visitors always have something up their sleeves though, and Beka Mikeltadze can be that difference.

An expectant home crowd will cheer every Craig Goodwin move and his link up play with Mohamed Toure will unlock the visitors defence time and again.

A fortunate own goal will open the scoring and the home side will cruise to victory; the Jets thankful for Jack Duncan’s heroics in keeping the score line down.



We’ve waited all season for Perth Glory to show us something.

They were off their game when Adelaide were in town last week, and Central Coast Mariners have good memories of away wins in Western Australia. Bruno Fornaroli will star today, his all-action display capped off with two goals in a slender 2-1 win to kick start Glory’s rise up the table in the coming weeks.

The silky play of Moresche and Marco Urena will not be enough this time, as the home fans urge their team on for a rare three points.

Match Week 18 Mike Simon Stuart Texi The Crowd CCM vs MVC DRAW DRAW CCM CCM ? MCY vs MAC MCY MCY MCY MCY ? WEL vs NEW NEW WEL WEL WEL ? WUN vs MCY DRAW DRAW WUN MCY ? BRI vs WEL BRI WEL WEL BRI ? PER vs SYD SYD DRAW PER SYD ? MAC vs WSW WSW WSW MAC MAC ? ADL vs NEW ADL ADL ADL ADL ? PER vs CCM DRAW PER CCM PER ? Previous total 29 28 31 36 30 Last week 4 3 5 4 5 New total 33 31 36 40 35