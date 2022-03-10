AFL pre-season power rankings

Welcome to season 2022.

You know what that means? More power rankings.

I am reprising my weekly column from last year where I go through the entire competition each week and rank sides according to how well they did within the context of their season.

It is dangerous to read too much into pre-season matches, but we can extrapolate features of different sides’ game plans while casting unfounded aspersions on some and predicting doom and gloom for others.

18. West Coast Eagles

Nothing has gone right for the Eagles this pre-season including injuries to best-22 players like Jamie Cripps (torn pec), Oscar Allen (foot), Luke Shuey (hamstring), and Liam Duggan (knee).

Draftee Greg Clark has also injured his AC, exacerbating the loss of Jack Darling due to refusing the mandate. As many as 18 players are in the modified group at Eagles training, leaving their depth awfully bare.

With the Eagles going down by 97 points in the pre-season scratch match to Fremantle I think they have handily earned the lowest rung on this ladder.

Round 1 team

Backs: Alex Witherden, Jeremy McGovern, Josh Rotham

Half backs: Shannon Hurn, Tom Barass, Tom Cole

Centres: Andrew Gaff, Tim Kelly, Jack Redden

Ruck: Nic Natinui, Dom Sheed, Luke Edwards

Half forwards: Willie Rioli, Jake Waterman, Jack Petrucelli

Forwards: Liam Ryan, Josh Kennedy, Bailey Williams

Bench: Campbell Chesser, Connor West, Jarmaine Jones, Sam Petrevski Seton

Medi-sub: Luke Foley

17. Adelaide Crows

The Crows managed to stick with the Power for a half before their critical lack of depth was exposed and the Power kicked away to win by 37 points. However, it’s the pre-season – a time of optimism and hope and the Crows fans would be ecstatic with the performance of Josh Rachele kicking three goals and having a mammoth nine tackles.

Worryingly, the Crows’ slow midfield was exposed to be lacking in pace by the Power as their slow bullocking midfielders could not assert their will. There were injuries to reigning dual best and fairest winner Rory Laird and Luke Pedlar, challenging the depth the Crows have on the books.

Round 1 team

Backs: Andrew McPherson, Jordan Butts, Tom Doedee

Half backs: Lachie Sholl, Nick Murray, Brodie Smith

Centres: Jackson Hately, Rory Sloane, Jordan Dawson

Rucks: Reilly O’Brien, Ben Keays, Matt Crouch

Half forwards: Ned McHenry, Darcy Fogarty, James Rowe

Forwards: Josh Rachele, Riley Thillthorpe, Elliot Himmelberg

Bench: Chayce Jones, Harry Schoenberg, Wayne Milera, Sam Berry

Medi-sub: Billy Frampton

16. Collingwood Magpies

The Magpies appear to be on the road back from their atrocious performance last year.

Craig McRrae would be happy with the ability of his side to get the ball and lock it inside 50, winning the count 58-56. Additionally, the performance of Oli Henry with three goals and and Nick Daicos relishing his role across half back with 31 disposals.

However, Patrick Lipinski and Nathan Kruger went down in the space of 30 minutes, exacerbating what is sure to be a suspension for Brayden Maynard after he collected Daniel Lloyd with an errant fist to spoil the ball.

The Pies also have injury concerns over Jordan Roughead and Charlie Dean leaving their key defensive pillars exposed.

Round 1 team

Backs: John Noble, Jeremy Howe, Isaac Quaynor

Half back: Scott Pendlebury, Darcy Moore, Trey Ruscoe

Centre: Steele Sidebottom, Taylor Adams, Jack Crisp

Ruck: Brodie Grundy, Nick Daicos, Jordan de Goey

Half forward: Jack Ginnivan, Jamie Elliot, Trent Bianco

Forward: Oliver Henry, Darcy Cameron, Will Kelly

Bench: Finlay Macrae, Mason Cox, Will Hoskin-Ellliott, Reef McInnes

Medi-sub: Beau McCreery

15. North Melbourne Kangaroos

The Roos were one of the best performing wooden spooners in decades and they won the right to select the preternaturally gifted footballer Jason Horne Francis at the national draft in November.

He won’t be a panacea but with the addition of players like Josh Goater and Hugh Greenwood, the Roos are sure to be eagerly anticipating the beginning of season 2022 where they can surprise some teams.

Against the Swans and Demons in the pre-season they were resoundingly beaten, however Horne Francis showed he is ready for the big time with two goals from his 16 possessions. The Kangaroos are left with some surprising selection quandaries with some congestion at the ruck position.

Round 1 team

Back: Jack Ziebell, Ben McKay, Aiden Corr

Half Back: Aaron Hall, Josh Walker, Luke McDonald

Centre: Jaidyn Stephenson, Luke Davies Uniacke, Taryn Thomas

Rucks: Todd Goldstein. Jason Horne Francis. Jy Simpkin.

Half Forwards: Eddie Ford. Cam Zurhaar. Baily Scott.

Full Forwards: Callum Coleman Jones. Nick Larkey. Jack Mahoney.

Bench: Will Phillips (mid). Tom Powell (mid/fwd). Hugh Greenwood (mid/fwd). Aiden Bonar (def). Medi-Sub: Josh Goater (mid/def).

14. Hawthorn Hawks

The Hawks were desperate for additional draft capital but they still managed to select the highly-rated Josh Ward with their first pick (no. 7 overall). That selection paid dividendslast weekend as he dominated the game with 29 disposals and 6 clearances. Outside of Ward, the Hawks had a largely disappointing day down in Devonport only brightened by the fact that their talismanic leader James Sicily was able to make it through unscathed.

Round 1 team

Backs: Denver Grainger Barass. Kyle Hartigan. Blake Hardwick.

Half Backs: Changkuoth Jiath. Sam Frost. James Sicily.

Centres: Will Day. Tom Mitchell. Tom Phillips.

Rucks: Ben McEvoy. Jaegar O’Meara. Jai Newcombe.

Half Forwards: Chad Wingard. Jacob Koschitzke. Jack Gunston.

Forwards: Luke Breust. Tim O’Brien. Dylan Moore.

Bench: Lachlan Bramble (def). Jack Scrimshaw (def). Jai Newcombe (mid). Josh Ward (mid).

Medi-sub: Jarman Impey.

13. Geelong Cats

The Cats did not play well and if anything, the score line was flattering. They appeared to despise Gold Coast’s high press and intense game style. They should improve with the inclusion of Mitch Duncan in round 1 and Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins were in fine form, handing off goals and kicking goals themselves.

But the Cats need to learn to cope with the pressure. I saw little change between the Geelong of 2021 and 2022 and I am sceptical about their potential going into the new season.

Round 1 team

Backs: Jed Bews. Mark Blicavs. Jack Henry.

Half Backs: Tom Stewart. Jake Kolinjadshij. Zach Tuohy.

Centres: Isaac Smith. Joel Sellwood. Mitch Duncan.

Rucks: Rhys Stanley. Patrick Dangerfield. Sam Menegola.

Half Forwards: Gyran Miers. Jeremy Cameron. Sam Simpson.

Forwards: Tyson Stengle. Tom Hawkins. Brad Close.

Bench: Shaun Higgins (mid/fwd). Cam Guthrie (mid). Tom Atkins (def). Max Holmes (mid). Medi-sub: Zach Guthrie.

12. Gold Coast Suns

The reason I have the Suns so low is I fail to see where their goals will come from when they’re lacking their All-Australian calibre key forward Ben King. The Suns had a couple positive performances first obliterating a meek Power outfit and then an aged Geelong list. It is increasing apparent that the penny has dropped for their young small forward brigade with Izak Rankine and Ben Ainsworth showing solid development.

Round 1 team

Back: Lachie Weller. Sam Collins. David Swallow.

Half Back: Oleg Markov. Charlie Ballard. Will Powell.

Centres: Brandon Ellis. Touk Miller. Jeremy Sharp.

Rucks: Jarrod Witts. Matt Rowell. Noah Anderson.

Half Forwards: Alex Sexton. Sam Day. Ben Ainsworth.

Forwards: Izak Rankine. Malbior Chol. Jack Lukosius.

Bench: Brayden Fiorini (mid). Nick Holman (fwd). Sean Lemmens (def). Elijah Hollands (mid/fwd).

Medi-Sub: Levi Casboult.

11. Essendon Bombers

Their last outing was infuriating to watch as an Essendon supporter. They had multiple opportunities, winning the inside fifty count by 10 and the scoring shots by 4.

The Bombers have not improved significantly enough to challenge the top four and they will be stuck in logjam of sides from 5th to 13th. I believe that the Bombers should make finals but they’ll need to pull their head in slightly.

Round 1 team

Backs: Jake Kelly. James Stewart. Jayden Laverde.

Half backs: Nick Hind. Jordan Ridley. Andy McGrath.

Centres: Nik Cox. Darcy Parish. Kyle Langford.

Rucks: Sam Draper. Zach Merrett. Dylan Shiel.

Half forwards: Archie Perkins. Aaron Francis. Jake Stringer.

Forwards: Devon Smith. Peter Wright. Tex Wanganeen.

Bench: Mason Redman (def). Dyson Heppell (def/mid). Harry Jones (fwd). Ben Hobbs (mid). Medi-sub: Nick Martin.

10. St Kilda

Brett Ratten would be happy with the performances of his charges however long-term injuries to two best 22, Jack Billings and Hunter Clark, are an issue. However, three goals to Tim Membrey, and two goals to Max King and Mason Wood would have Ratten salivating over the diverse array of forward configurations he could take into round one.

Brad Hill was back to his best with 28 disposals and Nasiah Wanganeen Milera was scintillating in a last quarter cameo. The Saints head into the year disappointed with the number of injuries they had but eager to prove themselves to a sceptical audience.

Round 1 team

Backs: Tom Highmore. Dougal Howard. Ben Paton.

Half backs: Jack Sinclair. Calum Wilkie. Josh Battle.

Centres: Brad Hill. Jack Steele. Mason Wood

Rucks: Rowan Marshall. Zac Jones. Brad Crouch.

Half forwards: Tim Membrey. Cooper Sharman. Jack Higgins.

Forwards: Dan Butler. Max King. Ben Long.

Bench: Patty Ryder (ruck). Jade Gresham (mid/fwd). Nasiah Wanganeen Milera (mid/def). Jack Bytel (mid). Medi-Sub: Seb Ross.

9. Fremantle Dockers

The Dockers smashed the Eagles in their first pre-season game by 97 points but followed with a dramatically meeker performance that saw them drop outside the top eight of these rankings.

Michael Frederick was electric showing his pace and managing 1 goal 4 behinds while the Dockers defenders showed that Justin Longmuir will have some headaches, with Luke Ryan giving a commanding performance down back. I think a question that remains is exactly when do the Dockers unleash their bevy of draft picks?

Round 1 team

Backs: Nathan Wilson. Griffin Logue. Luke Ryan.

Half backs: Hayden Young. Brennan Cox. James Aish.

Centres: Jordan Clark. Nathan Fyfe. Heath Chapman.

Ruck: Sean Darcy. Caleb Serong. Andrew Brayshaw.

Half forward: Michael Frederick. Josh Treacy. Sam Switowski.

Forward: Liam Henry. Matt Tabener. Lloyd Meek.

Bench: David Mundy (mid). Neil Erasmus (mid/fwd). Travis Colyer (fwd). Michael Walters (fwd/mid). Medi Sub: Blake Acres.

8. Carlton Blues

Pack it up! Don’t need to do these power rankings anymore the Blues are clearly premiership favourites – they beat Melbourne after all. If anything, the Blues let the pressure off in the latter parts of the game when they emptied out the bench which explains why the more experienced Demons stormed home.

The Blues showed dramatic improvement in defending the ball in transition as Michael Voss’ new defensively accountable game style took effect. Patrick Cripps and Mitch McGovern were like new recruits as they shook off the shackles of previous years to dominate the game. I’m not saying they’re premiership favourites but I’m not not saying it either.

Round 1 team

Backs: Nic Newman. Jacob Weitering. Mitch McGovern.

Half backs: Adam Saad. Lewis Young. Zac Williams.

Centres: Sam Docherty. George Hewitt. Adam Cerra.

Rucks: Marc Pittonet. Sam Walsh. Patrick Cripps.

Half forwards: Zac Fisher. Charlie Curnow. Jack Silvagni.

Forwards: Corey Durdin. Harry McKay. Matthew Owies.

Bench: Tom De Koenig (ruck/fwd). Lochie O’Brien (mid/def). Brodie Kemp (utility). Paddy Dow (mid). Medi-Sub: Liam Stocker.

7. Greater Western Sydney

The Giants are heading into Leon Cameron’s tenth year in charge with James Hird waiting in the wings as an understudy. Cameron will need to perform to keep his job.

It is the first off-season where the Giants list was not pillaged aggressively by eager Melbourne clubs exploiting the home sick players (looking at you Carlton). The question remains is how can they deal with the absence of Toby Greene for the first five rounds? Tim Taranto has shown strength up forward as have Conor Stone and Tanner Bruhn.

Round 1 team

Backs: Conor Idun. Sam Taylor. Phill Davis.

Half backs: Lachie Whitfield. Lachie Keefe. Nick Haynes.

Centres: Lachie Ash. Stephen Coniglio. Josh Kelly.

Rucks: Matt Flynn. Jacob Hopper. Tom Green.

Half forwards: Jake Riccardi. Harry Himmelberg. Daniel Lloyd.

Forwards: Bobby Hill. Jesse Hogan. Tim Taranto.

Bench: Callan Ward (mid). Isaac Cumming (def). Tanner Bruhn (mid/fwd). Matt De Boer (mid). Medi-sub: Jarrod Brander (utility).

6. Port Adelaide Power

The Port Adelaide Power have been a tease with three losing preliminary finals and an inability to make that final jump to the Grand Final.

Players like Robby Gray, Charlie Dixon and Travis Boak are quickly running out of time to press their case. Oli Wines won the Brownlow Medal but they’re woefully lacking in key defenders and midfield bulls both of which are required if they’re to challenge the best sides of the competition.

Their loss to the Gold Coast sees them adopt a middling rank in this week’s power rankings.

Round 1 team

Back: Dan Houston. Aliir Aliir. Darcy Byrne Jones.

Half Back: Lachie Jones. Tom Jonas. Ryan Burton.

Centres: Xavier Dusma. Travis Boak. Karl Amon.

Rucks: Scott Lycett. Oli Wines. Zak Butters.

Half Forwards: Sam Powell Pepper. Mitch Georgiades. Steven Motlop.

Forwards: Jeremy Finlayson. Charlie Dixon. Connor Rozee.

Bench: Miles Bergman (mid/def). Wilem Drew (mid). Riley Bonner (def). Sam Mayes (fwd). Medi-Sub: Josh Sinn (def/mid).

5. Richmond Tigers

The Tigers had a rare off year last year. That gave them a treasure trove of draft picks, enabling them to rapidly redevelop their side beginning with their backline.

Noah Balta enforced his will on the previous game with three goals relieving pressure on the ageing Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch. As much as it frustrates me I must admit the Tigers have built a list that is about ready to contend once again.

Round 1 team

Backs: Nick Vlaustin. Robbie Tarrant. Sydney Stack.

Half Backs: Daniel Rioli. Dylan Grimes. Josh Gibcus.

Centres: Jayden Short. Trent Cotchin. Shane Edwards.

Rucks: Ivan Soldo. Dustin Martin. Jack Graham.

Half Forwards: Shai Bolton. Jack Riewoldt. Jason Castagna.

Forwards: Noah Balta. Tom Lynch. Matthew Parker.

Bench: Nathan Broad (def). Toby Nankervis (ruck). Marlion Pickett (utility). Jack Aarts (fwd).

Medi-Sub: Dion Prestia.

4. Sydney Swans

The Swans are never down for long, and they’re clearly re-developing for another prolonged charge at the top four and Lance Franklin’s remarkable 1000 goal milestone. But Buddy may have to play second fiddle as the newly re-signed Isaac Heeney reigned supreme on Sunday with 4 goals while Logan McDonald and Hayden McLean chipped in with 2 of their own. The inspirational tale of the McCartin brothers also continued as Paddy firms for a round one surprise filling a needed role of bullocking defender.

Round 1 team

Backs: Jake Lloyd. Patrick McCartin. Dane Rampe.

Half Backs: Nick Blakey. Tom McCartin. Braeden Campbell.

Centres: Justin Mcinerney. James Rowbottom. Dylan Stephens.

Ruck: Tom Hickey. Luke Parker. Callum Mills.

Half Forward: Errol Gulden. Logan McDonald. Sam Wicks.

Forward: Peter Ladhams. Lance Franklin. Isaac Heeney.

Bench: Will Hayward (fwd). Chad Warner (mid). Oli Florent (mid). Josh P Kennedy (mid/def). Medi-sub: Harry Cunningham (def).

3. Melbourne Demons

The Demons obliterated the Kangaroos and lost to the Carlton Blues. It was an up and down pre-season for the Dees as they went far deeper into September.

Their experience in the finals last year would have been invaluable giving them the confidence to perform and their drive to succeed will be extremely acute as they want to show their long-suffering fans a period of sustained success. However, there was a smugness about the Demons that would be concerning as they conceded eight 50 metre penalties.

Round 1 team

Backs: Adam Tomlinson. Steven May. Jake Bowey.

Half Backs: Christian Salem. Jake Lever. Trent Rivers.

Centers: Ed Langdon. Clayton Oliver. Angus Brayshaw

Rucks: Max Gawn. Christian Petracca. Jack Viney.

Half forwards: Charlie Spargo. Tom McDonald. Alex Neal Bullen.

Forwards: Kysiah Pickett. Ben Brown. Bailey Fritsch.

Bench: James Harmes (mid/fwd). Luke Jackson (ruck/fwd). James Jordon (mid). Michael Hibberd (def). Medi-sub: Jason Van Rooynen (utility).

2. Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ motivation clearly still burns brightly after they were comprehensively defeated by the Demons in the s Grand Final. Their obscenely deep midfield came to the fore with Jack Macrae relishing his new role as vice-captain with 32 disposals and 10 tackles and Adam Treloar kicking two goals in a hard running midfield performance. While Aaron Naughton showed that he can command the best defender with 3 goals however, Luke Beveridge would be disappointed by the lack of progress from Jamarra Ugle Hagan.

Round 1 team

Backs: Hayden Crozier. Alex Keath. Bailey Dale.

Half Backs: Caleb Daniel. Zaine Cordy. Taylor Duryea.

Centres: Lachie Hunter. Jack Macrae. Adam Treloar.

Ruck: Stefan Martin. Marcus Bontempelli. Tom Liberatore.

Half Forwards: Cody Weightman. Tim O’Brien. Laitham Vandermeer.

Forwards: Bailey Smith. Aaron Naughton. Tim English.

Bench: Josh Dunkley (mid). Jason Johannissen (def/fwd). Roarke Smith (mid). Bailey Williams (def). Medi-Sub: Jamarra Ugle Hagan.

1. Brisbane Lions

Chris Fagan’s abominable finals record notwithstanding, the Lions were able to put in two extremely solid performances in the preseason including gaining a modicum of vengeance over last year’s semifinal rivals Western Bulldogs.

While questions remain about the best configuration of their forward line, particularly with the return of Cameron Rayner to the midfield forward rotation and Eric Hipwood still recovering from an ACL, the Lions have questions about their line up for the first time in a few years. The performance of Charlie Cameron as a pseudotall forward wa simpressive as he collected 20 disposals and kicked two goals.

The Lions will also be heartened by the performance of Marcus Adams providing much needed relief to Harris Andrews in the key defensive stocks.

I believe the Lions should be thereabouts again this year however Chris Fagan still has a few season’s grace for his ability to bring the Lions back from the brink.

Round 1 team

Backs: Calum Ah Chee. Harris Andrews. Ryan Lester.

Half Backs: Brandon Starceivich. Marcus Adams. Daniel Rich.

Centers: Noah Answerth. Dayne Zorko. Hugh McCluggage.

Ruck: Darcy Fort. Lachie Neale. Deven Robertson.

Half Forwards: Lincoln McArthy. Joe Daniher. Nakia Cockatoo.

Forwards: Charlie Cameron. Dan McStay. Cam Rayner.

Bench: Zac Bailey (mid/fwd). Jarrod Lyons (mid). Oscar McInerney (ruck/fwd). Darcy Wilmot (def). Medi-sub: Mitch Robertson (mid).

A bit of a longer piece to start this season off, but I decided to put my interpretation of every side’s round one line up in there just as a thought experiment. What did you all think? leave your remarks below and I will do my best to respond, thanks.