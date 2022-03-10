'Closest I've been to retirement': Barrett details struggle as he prepares for SRP start

Beauden Barrett says he contemplated retiring from rugby during the “extremely challenging” aftermath of his concussion late last year.

Barrett will start at No.10 for the Blues against the Highlanders on Friday but admitted in an interview with the New Zealand Herald that he feared he might not make it back on the park after a heavy blow to the head against Ireland in November.

“It was extremely challenging,” Barrett said of his recovery. “The hardest thing about this one was not finding the cure. That’s the million-dollar question with a lot of these concussions. It was frustrating.

“Typically the December-January months are the festive fun times where you decompress and spend time with friends and family. I did that, but it was annoying with a headache all the time.”

Barrett said he was aware of how lingering concussion could lead to retirement because his brother Kane quit a rugby career due to it.

“I tried to stay positive — I’m usually a very optimistic person. I was trying to find alternative ways to get on top of things, and I did that,” said Barrett.

“It’s probably the closest I’ve been to retirement and I certainly wasn’t ready for it. I’m only 30, and I’ve still got plenty to give. Being back fit and healthy, I’m grateful to be here now and hopefully contribute well to the Blues this season.”

Barrett was forced to come back slowly and carefully when he was able to resume training.

“There was a lot of doubt,” he said. “Anyone returning from injury has that. It’s something you have to work through and it gets better with time, training and playing. That game on the weekend almost felt like a debut. It felt so foreign because it was the first time in a while I was back in a Blues jersey.

“I had that cloud of ‘am I going to return from this concussion — or is this it?’. So it’s a relief to be back. I’m loving competing again and being back playing footy in New Zealand domestically.

“There’s so much going on in the world so we’re pretty fortunate to be playing in this environment.

“I’ll have high expectations whenever I train or play on myself because of where I’ve been in the past and where I want to get to. Typically, it does take me a while to get in my groove early in the year but that’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”