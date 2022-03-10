Super Rugby game postponed over Covid, Kellaway signs new Wallabies and Rebels deal

Moana Pasifika have been hit by a third Super Rugby postponement in four weeks with the Hurricanes unable to field a team due to Covid.



The postponement was made on the advice of the Super Rugby Pacific Medical Advisory Group that the Hurricanes squad did not have enough players to form a matchday 23.



NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said it was disappointing for both teams, but particularly Moana Pasifika who were dealing with their third postponed match of the season.



“Every effort was made to play this match but despite looking at replacement player options the number of players affected by COVID was simply too great to overcome and the right decision has been reached.



“We are supporting the Hurricanes as much as we can as they deal with a large number of players being unavailable, while it is obviously disappointing for Moana Pasifika who were itching to play again after finally getting their season underway last week.”



Moana Pasifika CEO Pelenato Sakalia said: “Dealing with Covid is extremely complicated and it is important that the focus shifts to the health and well-being of the Hurricanes team. Under the circumstances postponing the game is the right decision and Moana Pasifika wishes the Hurricanes team a speedy recovery and look forward to meeting on the field soon.”



Kellaway, who has been struggling with a foot injury, made his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs in 2016, playing 22 matches in the sky blue before stints at Northampton (UK), Counties Manuka (New Zealand) and NEC Green Rockets (Japan).



He joined Melbourne in 2020 and has scored eight tries in his 22 appearances for the club.



“It was an easy decision to stay in Melbourne and continue representing this great club,” Kellaway said in a statement.



“It’s been a whirlwind 10 months for me personally, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the Rebels gave me to return to Super Rugby last season and really excited about what we can achieve together in the future.



“I feel like Melbourne is home for me now and I can’t thank the players, staff and supporters for welcoming me back with open arms. I’m looking forward to adding as much value as I can both on and off the field over the next three years.



“The same can be said for what’s happening with the Wallabies under Dave Rennie. I really enjoyed my opening season of Test Rugby and I’m really motivated to build on that experience and keep growing as a player, particularly with a Rugby World Cup on the horizon.”

Wallabies coach, Dave Rennie said: “Andrew’s a top man and a mature Rugby player who has quickly become an important member of our mob on and off the field.”



“His journey to becoming a Wallaby is well documented and a new contract is reward for his self-belief, determination and hard work.



“We all saw the impact he was able to have in his first year at Test level and his work ethic and professionalism will ensure he continues to put himself in the best position to do that moving forward.”